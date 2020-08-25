Foxborough man spent 19 weeks in hospital and survived COVID-19

The 61-year-old Foxborough resident spent 11 weeks at Tufts Medical Center and 8 weeks at New England Sinai Hospital in Stoughton.

Jimmy McGowan finally returned home on Monday after being away for 19 weeks recovering from COVID-19.

Jimmy McGowan (center) with his daughter Ryanne, son Harley and wife Stephanie at New England Sinai Hospital.

He was also in a medically induced coma for 5 weeks. “I have no recollection of anything that happened” during that time, he said in a telephone interview with the Globe.

McGowan said he first felt sick on Easter. “I felt nauseous and had flu-like symptoms,” he said. His symptoms quickly worsened and he decided to go to the hospital. When he checked in, he figured to be there for a short stay.

But that wasn’t the case. McGowan is diabetic and underwent a kidney transplant almost 9 years ago, he said. After being infected by the coronavirus he suffered many complications. While he was undergoing treatment at the hospital he had to be put on a feeding tube.

“I lost 70 pounds,” he said. “I don’t recommend the COVID-19 diet.”

He said his wife and daughter also contracted the coronavirus around Easter, but they both have since recovered. His 18-year-old daughter only experienced very mild symptoms, but his wife had to spend a couple days in the hospital because her oxygen was so low, he said.

McGowan ended up staying in the hospital for 19 weeks. After losing 70 pounds, he has since put more weight back on, and was finally released from the hospital Monday.

“I came home yesterday,” he said. “They did a nice clap-out for me at New England Sinai, the staff did.”

When he arrived in Foxborough there were dozens of people waiting to see him.

“It was a nice greeting,” he said.

McGowan is now walking with the assistance of a walker, and is undergoing physical and occupational therapy. He works as a payroll personnel supervisor for the Foxborough Public Schools, and hopes to be back to full health and back on the job in the very near future.

And although he can’t remember much of this past spring, he’ll never forget the special day he finally returned home after his lengthy stay in two hospitals while he battled — and beat — COVID-19.

"It was an unbelievable day," he said.








