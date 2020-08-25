Malden man injured in garbage truck crash in N.H.

A Malden man was injured when a garbage truck he was driving veered off a highway and rolled over on an embankment in New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
At 12:10 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Route 101 in Epping, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police.
Ronald Trembley, 45, had lost control of the 2019 Freightliner garbage truck he was driving on the westbound side of the highway, State Police said.
The truck collided with a guardrail face before driving off the right side of the roadway, authorities said. It then traveled down an embankment, where it rolled over and came to a stop on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Trembley and a passenger sustained minor injures, officials said.
A section of Route 101 was closed for about two-and-a-half hours while the New England Truck Center recovered the truck.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Trooper Andrew Goulet of the New Hampshire State Police, Troop-A Barracks at 603-679-3333 or Andrew.Goulet@dos.nh.gov.