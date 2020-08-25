Malden man injured in garbage truck crash in N.H.

A Malden man was injured when a garbage truck he was driving veered off a highway and rolled over on an embankment in New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

At 12:10 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Route 101 in Epping, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police.

Ronald Trembley, 45, had lost control of the 2019 Freightliner garbage truck he was driving on the westbound side of the highway, State Police said.