Male victim shot in Salem

He was treated and transported to a local hospital, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of Palmer Street and Park Street at about 3 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound, Salem police said in a statement.

A male was shot in Salem Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting does not appear to be random, police said. There are no indications that the public is at risk.

There was no information about the suspect Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Salem police at (978) 744-1212.

