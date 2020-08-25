MassDOT approves 3-year roadwork project on part of Route 24

A 3-year project to repair a 12.2 mile stretch of Route 24 was approved by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Monday, according to officials.
Crews will repave roadways and repair six bridges between Raynham and Brockton, according to a plan for the project.
The project, which will cost $15.7 million, will be done by Aggregate Industries NE Region Inc.
One lane of traffic will be open in each direction at all times during construction. All roadwork will be done between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., the plan said.
“Lane shifting will have minor impacts to the overall traffic pattern,” according to the plan.
