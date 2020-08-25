Memorial service planned Wednesday for Roxbury convenience store clerk

The service for 23-year-old Tanjim Siam will be held at 10 a.m. at Cedar Knoll Cemetery in East Taunton, with assistance from the Islamic Cultural Center of Medford, the association said in a statement.

Tanjim Siam worked at the M & R convenience store on Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury. He was shot in the head during a robbery on July 14 and died on Saturday.

Siam, who immigrated to the United States from Bangladesh earlier this year to pursue an education, died one day after he was taken off life support, according to the association. His parents and two younger brothers had flown to Boston to be at his side in the hospital.

He was shot in the head during a July 14 robbery at the M&R Convenience Store on Shawmut Avenue, allegedly by Stephon Samuel, 25, of Lynn, authorities have said.

Samuel was ordered held without bail Monday in the Roxbury Division of the Boston Municipal Court during his arraignment on a charge of murdering Siam, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Samuel faces additional charges in the Roxbury robbery and another armed robbery in Brockton eight days later, and he has been charged as a Level 1 Armed Career Criminal based on a 2016 conviction for a drug distribution crime, the DA’s office said.

The Convenience Store Owners Association asked people to donate to a fund-raiser in support of Siam, which will now go to help his family.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.