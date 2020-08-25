Mother of missing Fort Hood soldier: ‘I just can’t go back to Boston without my son’

She knew her son had been hospitalized since Aug. 11, but she didn’t know why. Her son had been cryptic in their daily phone conversations, saying he needed to “clear his mind” and would call after he was discharged. But he never did.

The Brockton mother did not know Sergeant Elder Fernandes had reported a sexual assault by a superior officer or that he had since been traumatized and harassed and grown suicidal. She did not know he had been reassigned to a new unit within his brigade for his safety.

Until Ailina Fernandes flew to Texas last week out of concern for her son, a 23-year-old soldier at Fort Hood, she was in the dark about so much.

Ailina Fernandes told The Boston Globe in an exclusive interview Tuesday that she last spoke to her son on Aug. 16. When she didn’t hear from him after that, she called the base and found that he had been discharged from the hospital on the 17th and hadn’t been seen since a staff sergeant dropped him off at his off-base home. When Elder Fernandes didn’t show up for work the next day, his mother decided to buy a plane ticket.

“I just can’t go back to Boston without my son,” Ailina Fernandes said by telephone. “I need answers. I can’t resume my life not knowing.”

“He’s the pride of the family,” said the soldier’s aunt, Isabel, who also has flown to Texas to help in the search.

In a disturbing series of disappearances, Elder Fernandes is the 10th soldier to vanish from Fort Hood in a year. Five of the cases have been deemed unsolved homicides, according to the nonprofit Missing People in America.

Elder Fernandes is the second soldier since April to go missing amid allegations of sexual abuse. The remains of two missing soldiers were discovered off base June 21 and July 1.

In a statement, the Army said that finding the soldier and “resuming the care he was receiving before his recent absence remains the top priority of the 1st Cavalry Division.”

“We continue to believe Sgt. Fernandes left on his own accord and there is no connection between his disappearance and any other ongoing cases at Fort Hood,” military officials said in a statement, posted to Facebook.

The family is skeptical.

“Elder is a lovely family boy, he wouldn’t run away without letting us know where he is at,” his mother said.

Even though the family now knows circumstances took a dark turn for the young soldier on the gigantic Army base halfway between Austin and Waco, they insist he would not harm himself. They believe their loved one is scared and hiding.

If Elder Fernandes did hurt himself, it is the Army’s fault, his mother said.

“If the Army drove Elder that crazy to make Elder do something like that, then shame on them, because that is not the Elder I know,” she said, her voice quaking with emotion.

Elder, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist, enlisted in the Army in 2016, with an aim to follow in his father’s footsteps as a law enforcement officer. His father is a police officer who lives in Cape Verde, where his son was born.

Fernandes’ social media presence shows a tender-hearted young man with a passion for online gaming, “Warzone” in particular, a penchant for “Rick and Morty” T-shirts, and a deep loving bond with his family, especially his curly headed 3-year-old niece and nephew.

There’s also a glimpse of a pained inner struggle scattered amid the Sponge Bob memes he has posted. Fernandes makes light of the effects of untreated anxiety and depression. He expresses dissatisfaction with military service that feels like “pointless busywork.”

In May, Fernandes explained one of his coping mechanisms in a meme. It said: “I isolate myself. when I go through [expletive]. My misery don’t like company.”

Among his many references to diminished morale, Fernandes posted an advertisement for an Army green T-shirt that said: “Can’t lower morale if there isn’t any.”

After Specialist Vanessa Guillen went missing from the base April 22, Fernandes posted a notice about a $15,000 reward for information leading to the 20-year-old soldier’s whereabouts.

Before Guillen’s remains were found on July 1, buried about 20 miles from the base, her family launched an awareness campaign and media blitz for help finding her.

Fernandes’ family has hired the same lawyer, Natalie Khawam.

“They deserve to know what happened to Elder,” Khawam said Tuesday. “People have to be held accountable for what they’ve done here. Enough is enough. These families all need answers.”

Fernandes reported in May that a male superior staff sergeant had groped him in April in a supply closet.

“Knowing Elder, it would be a struggle for him to report it,” his mother said.

A spokesman for the 1st Calvary Division has confirmed an open investigation of “abusive sexual contact” involving Elder Fernandes.

Things got worse for Fernandes. The sexually abusive staff sergeant started following and harassing Fernandes, Khawam said. Superiors at his job bullied him. Fellow soldiers teased and picked on him, she said.

“He was being set up to fail,” Khawam said. “They were impugning his reputation and doing their darndest to ruin his career.”

Isabel Fernandes, the soldier’s aunt, turned to Massachusetts Representative Liz Miranda, a fellow Cape Verdean, for help. Miranda in turn collaborated with US Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren, and state Representative Gerard Cassidy. The lawmakers called for a congressional investigation and pressured the Army to provide information to the Fernandes family.

The military won’t tell Elder Fernandes’s mother any details about his hospitalization, citing patient privacy rights under HIPPA.

When Fernandes’ mother got to Texas she located her son’s car, packed and ready for his move into a new apartment. She hadn’t known her son was planning to move. She also learned he had never picked up the keys.

Ailina Fernandes filed a missing persons report with the Killeen Police Department on Aug. 19.

Miranda said she was able to spread the word about Fernandes among the tight-knit Cape Verdean community and elevate the story to a national level with a viral reach online. “It was important to share that one of our own was in danger and missing,” she said.

“I’m very worried for Elder,” she added. “I trust the family, and they have made it clear that this is not like him to disappear. They believe he has been harmed and is not in a safe place, and we’ve got to bring him home.”

