New line of doughnut-infused beer from Harpoon and Dunkin’ to be sold this fall

While Dunkin’ partnered with Harpoon to release the Dunkin’ Coffee Porter in October 2018, the three new drinks — Dunkin’ Pumpkin, Boston Kreme Stout, and Jelly Donut IPA — mark the first time doughnuts from Dunkin’ have been used to brew beer.

The drink is part of a new line of doughnut-infused and fall-inspired beers from Dunkin’ and Harpoon Brewery that will be available beginning in September, Dunkin’ announced in a statement Tuesday.

Love pumpkin spice lattes, or love to hate them? Here’s a new drink to debate: Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spiced Latte Ale.

“We have no doubt the new donut brews, along with the rest of this new fall lineup, will bring the same moments of sweetness and smiles our coffee and donuts have created for 70 years,” Brian Gilbert, vice president of Retail Business Development at Dunkin’, said in the statement.

Advertisement

A new signature pumpkin spice latte and chai latte, along with new stuffed bagel minis, steak and cheese rollups, and maple sugar seasoned Snackin’ Bacon, became available at Dunkin’ with the rest of the coffee chain’s fall menu last week.

The new beer will be available everywhere Harpoon beer is sold, according to the statement.

Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin will be sold on draft and bottled in six-packs. It will also come in the new Harpoon Dunkin’ Dozen mix pack, a case that includes three cans of each seasonal flavor.

“It’s hard to pick a favorite of the four recipes – just like it’s hard to pick a favorite donut from Dunkin’ – but we hope both our and Dunkin’s fans have a blast trying,” Harpoon CEO and co-founder Dan Kenary said in the statement.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.