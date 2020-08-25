Person removed from under Orange Line train at Sullivan Square Station after medical emergency

Service on the MBTA Orange Line was delayed Tuesday morning due to a medical emergency at the Sullivan Square Station in Charlestown.

At 9:02 a.m., MBTA officials tweeted that shuttle buses would be replacing service between Wellington and North Station because of the unspecified medical emergency at Sullivan Square. At 9:20 a.m., officials tweeted passengers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes. “Shuttle buses are being phased out at this time,” the tweet said.