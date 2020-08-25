Person removed from under Orange Line train at Sullivan Square Station after medical emergency

Service on the MBTA Orange Line was delayed Tuesday morning due to a medical emergency at the Sullivan Square Station in Charlestown.
At 9:02 a.m., MBTA officials tweeted that shuttle buses would be replacing service between Wellington and North Station because of the unspecified medical emergency at Sullivan Square. At 9:20 a.m., officials tweeted passengers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes. “Shuttle buses are being phased out at this time,” the tweet said.
“A person was removed from under the train and transported with minor injuries to the hospital,” MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail. “Regularly scheduled service resumed at 9:16 a.m.”
Transit Police detectives are investigating.
