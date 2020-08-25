Providence police union hires one of Rhode Island’s most powerful lobbyists

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I wasn’t heartbroken when Zoom crashed yesterday. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 21,302 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 259 new cases since Friday. The most recent test-positive rate was 1.1 percent. The state announced five more deaths, bringing the total to 1,035. There were 80 people in the hospital, 11 in intensive care, and four were on ventilators.

With state lawmakers considering an overhaul of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, the Providence police union has hired former House Speaker William Murphy to be its lobbyist for the rest of the year.

Murphy, an attorney who has become one of the most powerful lobbyists in the state since leaving the House of Representatives a decade ago, will earn $15,000 for the rest of the year, according to a disclosure filed with the secretary of state’s office earlier this month.

”We, along with several other FOPs throughout the state, felt compelled to retain the service of a lobbyist to represent us with respect to the current issues pertaining to law enforcement, at the state legislative level,” said Michael Imondi, president of the Providence Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3.

Imondi said Murphy is not representing the police at the city level, where some City Council members have advocated for defunding or restructuring the police department.

In an e-mail, Murphy said his clients are “looking forward to working with all parties on all issues impacting law enforcement.”

State and local government leaders all over the country have faced increased pressure to reform police departments following the deaths earlier this year of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, but no significant changes have been implemented in Rhode Island.

State Senator Harold Metts is currently leading a task force that is studying the officers’ bill of rights, a law that some police chiefs say makes it difficult for them to discipline cops accused of wrongdoing. The panel, which meets for the second time on Wednesday, includes a wide range of elected officials, law enforcement leaders, and community members.

On the House side, state Representative Anastasia Williams has introduced legislation, co-sponsored by House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, that would allow for longer suspensions of officers and alter the makeup of the panel that rules on disciplinary matters.

Correction: The commission studying LEOBOR does include a police union member.

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo was interviewed during Joe Biden’s search for a running mate, so you’re not going to stop hearing speculation that she might bolt for Washington, D.C. if Biden defeats Trump. Here’s my look at potential jobs that might be attractive to Raimondo.

⚓ During her weekly coronavirus press conference on Monday, Raimondo said the state is activating an “education operations center” that will help schools prepare to reopen and remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.

⚓ The Globe’s Scott Kirsner reports that there are 130 companies participating in the MassChallenge summer entrepreneurship programs in Boston and Providence, but the routine is different this year because everything is happening virtually.

⚓ For the fifth time this summer a great white shark has been detected off Block Island. The 8-foot-6-inch shark was detected earlier this month.

⚓ Contest: Hundreds of you have already submitted entries in our Rhode Map primary contest, and you still have two weeks to pick the winners in 41 contests. You can join here.

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Vote: If you want to vote early in the Sept. 8 primary, you can visit your city or town hall today.

⚓ The New Shoreham Town Council meets at 5 p.m. to consider its options for addressing the spike on moped-related accidents.

⚓ The Providence External Review Authority has another meeting at 5 p.m.

⚓ If you’re a Globe subscriber and a sports fan, this is the virtual event for you: CBS Sports broadcaster Lesley Visser is moderating a panel of current and former Globe sports editors at 6 p.m.

⚓ It’s night two of the Republican National Convention.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

