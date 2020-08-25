fb-pixel;

Two men shot in New Bedford Monday night

By Caroline Enos Globe Correspondent,Updated August 25, 2020, 1 hour ago

Two men were shot outside an apartment complex in New Bedford Monday night, officials said.

The men were shot at the corner of Ash and Elm streets at 11:50 p.m., said Lt. Ricard Rezendes, a spokesman for New Bedford Police.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Rezendes said.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

