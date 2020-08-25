Baker was asked about the Republican Party a day after the RNC kicked off. Here’s what he said

Baker, a Republican who has openly criticized President Trump for his response to the pandemic, responded by saying he would describe himself as a member of the “pragmatic and practical Republican Party,” and noted that he believes what he thinks constituents want most “is some demonstrated commitment to hearing all voices and then trying to do the things you think make the most sense for the people that you’re supposed to serve and represent.”

Governor Charlie Baker was asked about the Republican Party during his news conference about COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after the Republican National Convention kicked off.

“I’ve said before one of my biggest problems with Washington is I feel like people there spend most of their time trying to convince you who they’re against and who their enemies are, and I wish they would spend a lot more time worrying about the fact that they represent all of the people of the US,” Baker said. “And I sure wish they would get around to doing something — and I put this on both parties — with respect to creating a relief package to deal with the extension of the unemployment benefits for people, and the stimulus for state and local government.

“And I really hope that at some point, before we get to the election, that they come back and do this,” he continued. “A lot of people made a lot of commitments around this, and I would really like to see them follow through and execute on it.”

Congress had approved payments of $600 a week at the outset of the coronavirus outbreak, but those benefits expired Aug. 1 and the legislative body has been unable to agree on an extension.





Meanwhile, the Baker administration announced Monday that Massachusetts unemployment recipients will get an extra $300 a week for three weeks, following approval Friday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for aid. Trump had ordered FEMA earlier this month to distribute up to $44 billion to states after Congress failed to extend a program that had provided $600 a week in extra jobless benefits under the CARES Act.

Baker said last week he didn’t like Trump’s approach to providing more aid, but noted that “if this program is there and it turns out to be the only thing that’s there, I don’t think Massachusetts should pass on that.”

Baker also hasn’t been shy about letting his thoughts about national politics be known in recent months. When Trump threatened to cut federal funding from school districts that don’t reopen this fall, Baker called it “inappropriate for the feds to think about this as a one-size-fits-all.” He also hit back at the president’s reaction to the protests that swept the nation following George Floyd’s death, saying that Trump’s “bitterness, combativeness, and self-interest” is not what the country needs.

In April, Baker also said he was opposed to Trump’s claim that he would sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus. At the time, it was an unusually sharp rebuke from the governor, known for his diplomatic demeanor.

Baker’s most recent comments come after the RNC officially kicked off Monday night, with Republican speakers touting Trump’s time in the Oval Office and painting dark days ahead if Democrat Joe Biden is elected.

