Fires in Kenosha reflect anger after police shooting of Jacob Blake

A line of National Guard members, called to Kenosha amid rising tension over the shooting Sunday of Jacob Blake, a Black resident who was shot by a white police officer, prevented anyone from getting close as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Residents emerged from their houses around midnight to gape at billowing smoke that could be seen for miles. Lost in the blaze, neighbors said, was a mattress store, a storefront church, a Mexican restaurant, and a cellphone store.

KENOSHA, Wis. — An afternoon that had begun with peaceful marches in protest of a police shooting gave way to fires, destruction and looting in Kenosha as a strip of businesses in a central residential neighborhood was consumed in flames early Tuesday.

“This is our town,” said Mike Mehlan, 33, a chef, as he stared at the buildings, stunned. “People have lost their damn minds.”

Mehlan said that just a half-hour before, he saw at least 20 cars pull up to a nearby gas station, break in and then head to the stores one block away. They entered the mattress store and set it on fire, he said.

One resident said he had little problem with burning businesses to spur social change and reform to policing. “It’s unfortunate, but it has to be done,” said Wayne Gardner, who lives around the corner.

Chauncey Body, 44, watched the flames from the sidewalk. “This hurts,” he said.

He said if it was done in the name of protest, he believed in the conviction behind it. “But this is a neighborhood. They’re putting lives in danger,” he said.

Flames roared from cars torched by protestors a few block from the County Court House during a demonstration against the shooting of Jacob Blake. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Kenosha, which has been engulfed in protests, unrest and destruction for two days, is under a curfew of 8 p.m. Police officers attempted to disperse people who were standing outside, with little success.

Sheriff David Beth of Kenosha County said that the police were outnumbered. “We’ve got 200 officers, I don’t know how many armored vehicles,” he said. “It’s not enough. It’s a battle we aren’t able to keep up with.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.