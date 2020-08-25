Mass. reports 349 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 12 new deaths

The seven-day positivity rate, a key metric tracked by state officials, remained low at 1.1 percent, which Baker noted at his news conference earlier in the day is “good news for the Commonwealth.” Baker added that residents should continue wearing face coverings, observe social distancing, and practice good hygiene.

Key metrics being monitored by state officials are still low relative to the springtime surge, but Tuesday’s numbers come as Governor Charlie Baker noted earlier in the day that he expects the state “to pretty much stay where we are” in the economy’s reopening.

The death toll from confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts rose by 12 to 8,729, state officials reported Tuesday, and the number of confirmed cases climbed by 349, bringing the total to 116,770.

Advertisement

State officials reported Tuesday that 22,774 more people had been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of individuals tested to more than 1.6 million. The total number of tests administered climbed to over 2.15 million.

Baker said earlier Tuesday that total tests day over day have increased slightly, and that Massachusetts is “now one of the top states in the country with respect to per capita testing — and we plan to stay there.”

The state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 397 people, bringing that total to 109,535.

Two of the four key metrics the state is monitoring for the reopening ticked up, which one dropped and one stayed stable in Tuesday’s report.

The seven-day weighted average of positive coronavirus tests remained at 1.1 percent Monday for the third consecutive day — the lowest number observed since the surge.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients ticked up to 317 on Monday from 313 on Sunday, which was the lowest observed value.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity also rose slightly from one to two; the lowest it has been is zero. And the three-day average of deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases fell slightly from 15 on Friday to 13 on Saturday. The lowest that number has been is 11.

Advertisement





Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss