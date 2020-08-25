After years of ceding to GOP, Democrats finally begin closing the ‘God gap'

They have, unfortunately, successfully sold that falsehood. During my recent vacation traveling by car through the Rust Belt, I spotted plenty of Trump campaign signs displayed on the front lawns of suburbs north of Detroit, lining side streets in the far-flung exurbs of Youngstown, and dotting the rolling farmlands south of Pittsburgh.

After years of letting Republicans claim — falsely — to be the only party of God and country, Democrats used this year’s national convention as an opportunity to openly welcome the flag-waving faithful under its party’s tent. And it shouldn’t stop there: Republicans have never had a monopoly on faith and patriotism, and they certainly don’t now with President Trump at the party’s helm.

There were signs for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden too. But what was striking about the Trump signs was how they were so often accessorized: with American flags, crosses, and messages like “God Bless America.” The Biden signs stood alone.

How did the party — led by a president who proudly boasted of grabbing women’s genitals and who uses houses of worship and military generals as political props — become the embodiment of religious virtue and national pride?

Democrats are finally focused on flipping that narrative.

Perhaps the biggest benefit of the virtual Democratic National Convention last week was that it transformed the usually dull convention floor roll call of delegates to a proud celebration of the rich culture and diversity of each state, district, and territory. Throughout the week, the DNC showed Americans from all corners of the country and of all backgrounds talking about pulling together and embracing policies of inclusion, equality, and prosperity as truly American ideals.

Trump repeatedly paints a grievance- and fear-based picture of an America under siege, whereas Democrats — despite an inadequately-checked coronavirus pandemic that has robbed so many Americans of their loved ones, their jobs, and their health care — delivered a message about rebuilding a nation that they love.

“This is a great nation,” Biden said in his acceptance speech Thursday night. “And we are a good and decent people. This is the United States of America. And there has never been anything we’ve been unable to accomplish when we’ve done it together.”

A far cry from Trump’s “American carnage.”

Faith was also given an unusually prominent profile at the DNC.

Democrats have long shied away from fully embracing religion for fear that it may backfire, particularly when it comes to the issue of reproductive freedom. After all, the GOP effectively locked up the white evangelical vote in the 2016 presidential election — despite Trump’s ungodly behavior — with the promise of appointing conservative Supreme Court justices and federal judges who would undoubtedly have Roe v. Wade in their crosshairs.

But Democratic priorities like defending the constitutionally protected right of reproductive choice don’t have to be diametrically opposed to religious principals, particularly when it comes to the goal shared by those faithful and agnostic: reducing the number of abortions. That goal, according to a recent Guttmacher Institute report, is being achieved due to a decline in unwanted pregnancies as a result in policies like the Affordable Care Act, which increased access to cost-free contraceptives.

Likewise, it is possible to simultaneously believe in God’s divinity and in the human-made causes of climate change. And other priorities in the Democratic platform — from immigration policies that welcome the oppressed and persecuted, to efforts to lift Americans out of poverty — fall right in line with the doctrines of all major faiths.

But embracing religion isn’t just something Democrats can do from a moral perspective. It’s something they must do for political survival.

“Trump spends all of 2016 criticizing Hillary Clinton and the Democrats as being in opposition to God,” said Michael Wear, a strategist who directed faith outreach for Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. “There was barely a peep of response from the Clinton campaign.”

That proved to be costly. Clinton won 16 percent of white evangelical voters in 2016, compared to the 21 percent Obama won in 2012, according to a Pew Research poll. It also did little to energize other deeply faithful voters, including Black Americans, a core part of the soul of the Democratic Party’s base.

Trump is again claiming that Biden, a practicing Catholic, is “against God” and would “hurt the Bible.” The DNC served as an open rebuke of that notion.

“For Joe, faith isn’t a prop or political tool,” Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, a seminarian and graduate of Yale Divinity School, said Thursday at the convention. “Joe knows the power of prayer, and I’ve seen him in moments of joy and triumph, of loss and despair turn to God for strength.”

Creating room for such expressions of faith under its tent is essential for the Democratic Party to dispel the fallacy of the “God gap” between it and the GOP. Flags and Bibles are not, and have never been, just for Republicans.

Kimberly Atkins