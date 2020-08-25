Choosing light over darkness includes avoiding anti-China bias

A raw note of xenophobia and anti-Chinese bias in Joe Biden’s otherwise uplifting speech at the Democratic National Convention interrupted my sense of buoyancy in the moment. He called for a fact- and science-based approach to controlling the pandemic but then said that future domestic manufacture of medical supplies and protective equipment is necessary so that “we will never again be at the mercy of China and other foreign countries.” However appropriate it may be to make PPE here, the truth is we were more at the mercy of our own government and health care system than the malevolence Biden implies of another country also in the grips of fighting the pandemic.

Our shortage of PPE and medical supplies was due to our own failure to invest in pandemic preparedness. The Strategic National Stockpile’s inventory of medical supplies, used up in fighting the 2009 swine flu pandemic, was never replenished; federal budgetary practices and hospitals’ “just in time” inventory management discouraged stockpiling; and poor communication and coordination between federal and state governments stymied efficient procurement.