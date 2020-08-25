Do we want four more years of a president who scares fifth-graders?

In the spring of 2017, a 10-year-old girl asked me if the president would be sending adopted children like her back to the countries where they were born. She told me it was being discussed among her fifth-grade classmates, including two other international adoptees. I told her it was not true, but she looked at me skeptically and walked away.

That girl was my daughter, Mary Clare.

Hearing the president question the citizenship of Joe Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, brought that right back to me. The president is a master manipulator of the truth, and he creates fear in the hearts of anyone who crosses him, especially those in the Republican Party.