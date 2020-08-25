The Republican National Convention’s journey into alternate realities

And credit them for having gone doggedly about their task. The production values of their video offerings were sharp and crisp.

Pity the Republican National Convention message-makers for the sheer magnitude of their challenge. Inventing one alternate reality is difficult enough; producing two is the stuff of myth-making merlins.

But alas for the president and his narrative-weavers, every campaign ultimately becomes a referendum on the incumbent — and one simply can’t square that political circle in a plausibly positive way. Not in the real world, anyway. And so the mostly virtual Republican National Convention that opened Monday has taken refuge in twin fantasies, its dual message this: Ignore the chaos President Trump’s incompetence has wrought — but beware the dystopia Democratic challenger Joe Biden might bring.

Advertisement

Normally, in a year that has been a disaster for the incumbent party, some members might endeavor to swim free of the deadly suck-down of the sinking ship. But, with the exception of Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, few even tried.

Instead, the GOP has declared by word and deed that it is no longer a political party organized around a set of principles, but rather a political cult centered on Trump.

An irony-impaired political cult. Said the Republican Party chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, of last week’s Democratic convention: “We heard very little about their actual policies.” This from the chief of a party that didn’t even adopt a platform this year, but rather declared its objective was “to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda.”

After all, Trump is, in the fervid imaginings of 26-year-old true believer Charlie Kirk, the “defender of Western civilization,” while the election of 2020 presents a choice between “preserving America as we know it and eliminating everything that we love.”

Advertisement

Republican praise of Trump is by necessity laden with nostalgia. The incumbent, after all, is running for reelection in a time when the coronavirus pandemic he didn’t take with sufficient seriousness has brought the portcullis clanging down on the robust economy that had been his best hope for reelection.

With unemployment now above 10 percent, Trump’s GOP is left to recall the pre-pandemic joblessness rate. Always left unsaid in those roseate recollections is that that rate, 3.5 percent, is down only 1.2 percentage points from the 4.7 percent Democrat Barack Obama handed his GOP successor. But even Trump’s hugely over-hyped economic sandcastle is now gone, washed away by his waves of coronavirus incompetence: repeatedly ignored warnings, an abdication of national leadership, the politicization of mask-wearing, and a premature push for reopening.

Trump’s team did its best to replace that truth with the kind of man-of-the-moment mythology this president believes about himself. Most Americans, however, know the truth and aren’t inclined to will away reality. Thus the GOP’s warning about the consequences of electing the Democratic ticket.

One of the principal examples of that fear-mongering was that Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris will bring socialism or, worse, communism, to America. That’s almost too foolish to merit refutation. Biden, after all, has been around as long as, and is as comfortable as, an old slipper. But consider: To the chagrin of the progressives, the Democrats’ center-left nominee doesn’t even support single-payer health care. Which is to say, a strange socialist, he.

Advertisement

Of course, if one is disinclined to think there’s a Marxist hiding behind every red maple, there were other threats on offer: Discord. Violence. Change.

Electing the Democrats, warned the gun-toting Republican caricatures that are Mark and Patricia McCloskey of St. Louis, would mean opening the suburbs to “crime, lawlessness, and low-quality apartments.”

Imagine: rentals without granite countertops and with Home Depot carpeting rather than glossy wood floors! And just who do you think would rent those apartments, Mr. and Mrs. White Suburban America? Hint: It won’t be people like you.

And that, so far, is what the GOP has put on offer in 2020. Not a vision, but nostalgia and nightmare. It’s been a long time since the GOP could accurately claim to be a party of ideas rather than orthodoxies. Still, this convention signifies a new phase in its devolution. Recognize it for what it is: a Trump-delivered death blow to the last lingering aspects of intelligent national Republicanism.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh