NASA says there is ‘no threat’ from the ‘tiny asteroid’ that will pass by Earth on election eve

Astronomers announced over the weekend that an asteroid was projected to pass by Earth with a slim chance of actually hitting it — the day before Election Day, no less. NASA took to its official social media accounts to tamp down widely shared end-of-the-world reactions.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, NASA quashed what many might have considered the cherry on top of 2020.

“FACT: There is no threat from the tiny asteroid that will zoom past earth on Nov. 2,” NASA said.

The asteroid, which goes by the name of 2018 VP1, is only about 7 feet in diameter and is too small to do any damage even if it hit the planet head on — odds of which are about 1 in 240, astronomers said. The asteroid was discovered in 2018 and had not been seen since.

On Monday, NASA also referenced its Planetary Defense Coordination Office, which “constantly monitors potential threats from asteroids and other Near-Earth Objects,” the agency wrote.

Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) are asteroids and comets that orbit the sun and whose orbits bring them into Earth’s neighborhood, anywhere within 30 million miles of our planet. These objects are “relatively unchanged debris” from the solar system’s formation some 4.6 billion years ago, according to NASA’s website.

According to the website, NEO discoveries are fairly common. NASA estimates there are more than 20,000 such objects, with an average of 30 new discoveries added each week. On August 16, an asteroid about 20 feet in diameter zoomed less than 2,000 miles from Earth, which NASA at the time reported as the closest flyby on record. In June, an asteroid the size of the Empire State Building zoomed harmlessly past Earth.

