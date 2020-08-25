‘Are we not human beings?’ Jaylen Brown comments on the shooting of Jacob Blake

Jaylen Brown of the Celtics opened his media availability Tuesday by addressing the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha, Wis., police officer.

“The question I would like to ask is: Does America think that Black people are uncivilized, savages, and naturally unjust? Or are we products of the environments we participate in? That’s the question I would like to ask America, and America has proven its answer over and over and over again. Are we not human beings? Is Jacob Blake not a human being?” Brown asked.

A video captured by a neighbor showed an officer shooting an unarmed Blake, 29, in the back seven times as he tried to get into a vehicle in which his three children were in the back seat. The shooting has prompted civil unrest in Kenosha.