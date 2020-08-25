Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella fined $25,000

“I’m not going to get into the touchy-feely stuff and the moral victories and all that,” he told reporters. “You guys be safe.”

Following the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Game 5 victory over the Blue Jackets, Tortorella ended his video news conference after two questions, got up, and walked away.

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has been fined $25,000 for his conduct during a media session after his team was eliminated from the playoffs, the NHL announced Tuesday.

In handing down the fine, the NHL was collecting on a “conditional” one issued in January after Tortorella criticized officials and the league for what he perceived as a time-keeping error in a Dec. 29 loss to Chicago. He was required to go the rest of the year without any conduct offenses to avoid the fine.

Penguins acquire Kapanen

The Pittsburgh Penguins began retooling, acquiring forward Kasperi Kapanen from the Toronto Maple Leafs, reuniting the 24-year-old with the team that originally drafted him with the 22nd overall pick in 2014.

The Maple Leafs sent Kapanen, well-traveled forward Pontus Aberg and defensive prospect Jesper Lindgren to the Penguins for Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in this year’s draft as well as forward Evan Rodrigues, defenseman David Warsofsky, and Swedish forward Filip Hallander.

“Super excited about that obviously,” Kapanen said. “It’s where it all began for me, which is pretty cool.”

Kapanen became a regular for the Leafs during the 2017-18 season and posted career highs in goals (20) and assists (24) in 2018-19.

Stars take 2-0 lead

Alexander Radulov scored on a deflection off his chest as part of a four-goal second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche, 5-2, on Monday night in Edmonton, Alberta, to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round series.

Trailing, 2-0, in the second period, Joe Pavelski and Radek Faksa revitalized the Stars by scoring in a 43-second span during a five-on-three advantage.

Dallas was just getting started. Radulov knocked in the go-ahead goal when a shot bounced off a stick, into his chest, and over goaltender Pavel Francouz. Esa Lindell then added another with 46 seconds remaining to make it 4-2.

The Avalanche pulled Francouz with around two minutes left in the game, but couldn’t score. Jamie Oleksiak added an empty-netter with 10 seconds left.