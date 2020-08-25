Braves promote Ian Anderson to take on Gerrit Cole, Yankees

The anticipation for Anderson’s arrival in Atlanta grew as he made a rapid rise through the farm system after being the third overall pick in the 2016 draft,

The Braves added the 22-year-old righthander in hopes of bolstering a rotation that has struggled to find any consistency beyond top starter Max Fried .

The Atlanta Braves called up top prospect Ian Anderson to make his big league debut Tuesday night against Gerrit Cole and the visiting New York Yankees.

“He’s a kid who’s confident in his abilities,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s been throwing really well at the alternate site. He’s excited. Hopefully this is the beginning of a long big league career for this young man.”

Meanwhile, the Yankees bolstered their roster by activating outfielder Aaron Judge from the injured list.

Judge was shelved with an ailing right calf after hitting .290 with nine homers and 20 RBIs in 17 games.

His return provides a boost to a lineup that went 1 for 21 with runners in scoring position during a series last week against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In other moves, the Yankees placed lefthander Luis Avilán on the 10-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, retroactive to Saturday.

The team also recalled infielder-outfielder Miguel Andújar and righthander Brooks Kriske from its alternate training site.

Anderson started the 2019 season at Double A Mississippi, where he went 7-5 with a 2.68 ERA in 21 starts. He had 147 strikeouts in 111 innings.

Moving up to Triple A Gwinnett late last season, Anderson struggled a bit in five starts. He went 1-2 with a 6.57 ERA, surrendering five homers in 24⅔ innings.

Snitker's advice for his young starter? "Have fun. Don't do anything different. Pitch your game. Don't try to reinvent the wheel. You're throwing good. Trust your stuff. It's another level, but you'll adjust."

The Braves bolstered their lineup for Anderson’s debut, activating outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. and Nick Markakis from the 10-day injured list.

Acuña missed the past two weeks with an injured wrist, while Markakis had to sit out after potentially being exposed to COVID-19.

“I feel good,” said Acuña, who was hitting .258 with four homers and nine RBIs before he went down. “I’m happy to be back doing what I love. I’m ready to give 100 percent to the team.”

The plan was for Anderson to spend most of this season at Gwinnett, but the coronavirus pandemic shut down the minor leagues. So he's been working at the Braves' alternate training site, awaiting his chance.

Even though the Braves are leading the NL East, their rotation has been a major issue. Felix Hernandez opted out before the shorted season even began, Mike Soroka went down with a season-ending Achilles’ injury, and Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb were both demoted because of their poor showings.

Fried (4-0, 1.32 ERA) is the only starter to earn a win, putting a heavy load on the bullpen.

To make room for their additions, the Braves optioned righthander Touki Toussaint, outfielder Cristian Pache, and third-string catcher Alex Jackson to the alternate training site.

Toussaint failed to take advantage of his shot at earning a spot in the rotation, going 0-1 with a 7.89 ERA over six games including four starts.

Indians bring back Clevinger

Indians starter Mike Clevinger will pitch Wednesday for the first time since breaking team rules and Major League Baseball COVID-19 protocols and being demoted for 10 days.

Clevinger will return and pitch the series finale against the AL Central-leading Twins. The righthander last pitched Aug. 5 at Cincinnati. Three days later, he and Zach Plesac violated the team’s code of conduct by going out to dinner and risking exposure to the coronavirus.

“It’s time to start the healing process with those guys,” said interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr., who is filling in while Terry Francona attends to health issues. “In order to go places, we’re going to need these guys, and also we’re going to eventually need Tito back.”

Alomar did not speak to Clevinger and Plesac, but was told both showed contrition.

“I guess both of them have remorse about what happened,” he said. “They want the opportunity to be given the chance to prove that they changed. And we’re human beings. We’re going to make mistakes. I think a little separation from the club helped, and it’s time for the healing process and for those two guys to let their teammates known that they’ve made some changes.”

The actions of the free-spirited Clevinger drew the wrath of teammates, who expressed their unhappiness with him and Plesac during at a team meeting in Detroit. Afterward, the team optioned Clevinger and Plesac to the club's alternate training site in Eastlake, Ohio.

The Indians were most upset that Clevinger didn’t initially admit to going out in Chicago with Plesac, who was driven back to Cleveland by a car service. Clevinger flew on the team plane and potentially risked others contracting the virus if he had been exposed.

Adam Plutko, who took Clevinger’s spot in the rotation, recently said his teammates “hurt us bad. They lied to us.”

Mets return minus two players

Mets infielder Andres Gimenez and catcher Tomas Nido were placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Tuesday, hours before the Mets were scheduled to resume play following a five-day shutdown after a player and a coach tested positive for the coronavirus.

In addition, third base coach Gary DiSarcina and bench coach Hensley Meulens are also away from the team for undisclosed reasons.

The Mets have said they will not identify their players and staff members who test positive for the coronavirus. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Monday that the player and coach, who tested positive Wednesday, developed symptoms but are feeling better. He also said there were four players or coaches who tested negative but were in close contact with the infected men. That quartet was scheduled to travel back to New York on Monday.

To replace Gimenez and Nido on the active roster, the Mets recalled outfielder Juan Lagares and catcher Patrick Mazeika from their alternate training site in Brooklyn. Catcher Ali Sanchez was also recalled to serve as the 29th man for the doubleheader against the Marlins.

LeBlanc done for season

The Orioles placed lefthander Wade LeBlanc on the 60-day injured list with a season-ending elbow problem. LeBlanc walked off the mound in the first inning of Sunday’s game against Boston after experiencing elbow tightness. The injury has been diagnosed as a stress reaction. Signed to a minor league contract in January, LeBlanc earned a big league deal in July and worked his way into the starting rotation of the rebuilding Orioles. The 36-year-old started six games, going 1-0 with an 8.06 ERA. Baltimore recalled lefty Keegan Akin to fill the void in the roster . . . The Astros’ game against the Angels that was scheduled for Wednesday in Houston has been postponed until next month because of Hurricane Laura. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sept. 5 in Anaheim. Los Angeles will be the home team for the first game of the doubleheader and the Astros will be the home team for the second game, which is the rescheduled game. It’s the second time this series has been altered because of tropical weather: Thursday’s game was moved and will played as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. Laura is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast late Wednesday or early Thursday.