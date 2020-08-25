Bruins and Lightning seem to have hit on a genuine rivalry

And as in any good playoff series, there is some hard-edged, hateful play. Cassidy made no lineup changes for the second go-round with the Lightning, which meant his fourth-line attack dogs — Joakim Nordstrom , Sean Kuraly , and Chris Wagner — were on the hunt again.

“It’s the cream of the crop going at each other,” coach Bruce Cassidy said before Game 2 Tuesday. “I do consider it a rivalry. You’re always going to have the Original Six; that’s not going away any time soon. But the modern day — I look at like with Boston and Pittsburgh earlier in the decade. They had some good matchups, good playoff matchups. Two good teams that were winning, top-end players.”

The Lightning aren’t the Canadiens or the Maple Leafs, or even the Rangers, but the Bruins have plenty of reasons to dislike them.

Led by Nordstrom, who delivered seven hits, they landed 18 of the Bruins’ 37 pops in Game 1. On review of that game, Cassidy was pleased with how they made their mark.

“Good, solid contact,” he said, noting how well the other two read off the first forechecker. “They reload for one another. When one guy is finishing a check, a couple other guys are probably taking a read on, ‘Well, is he on the right side of the puck after the check? Did the puck advance up the ice or did they go back with it?’

“There’s different ways. You can string three or four hits together if your forecheck is on time. If the puck moves up the ice, then it’s one and done and the other guys have to make sure they’re in good defensive posture and probably check with their legs or their stick or both.”

Tampa Bay wasn’t shy about playing the body, further underscoring the evenness of this heavyweight matchup. Cedric Paquette (seven hits), Blake Coleman (six), and Anthony Cirelli (five) matched the Bruins’ total. Instead of one line of mashers, those three skate on different units.

Cassidy saw Tampa Bay and Boston matching each other hit for hit.

“You’re trying to kind of mark your territory, so to speak,” Cassidy said.

His fourth line also stayed out of the penalty box, minus a Wagner roughing call (“Not sure what he did to deserve that one,” Cassidy shrugged), and were aces on a penalty kill that frustrated Tampa (0 for 3).

Big piece missing

In a brief pregame press conference, Lightning coach Jon Cooper wasn’t giving anything away regarding his major absence on the back end.

Toward the end of the Zoom session, he was asked who could go in for Ryan McDonagh, who was injured during Game 1.

“You’ll have to tune in,” Cooper replied. “7:10 puck drop, Eastern time.”

McDonagh, who took a third-period hit from Connor Clifton, typically plays 23-25 minutes a night.

How would his absence alter the workload of Mikhail Sergachev, who was already averaging 23:59?

“Next man up,” said Cooper, who then walked out of the room.

At puck drop, we learned the Lightning went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Luke Schenn and Braydon Coburn drew in. Fourth-liner Carter Verhaeghe sat.

Time management

Nothing wrong with Brandon Carlo’s game, according to Cassidy, even though his minutes are down.

Carlo, who broke out as a shutdown defenseman in last year’s postseason, skated 17:30 in Game 1, and his 13:42 at even strength was greater than only Clifton.

Some of that, Cassidy noted, comes from the rise in Charlie McAvoy’s ice time. He has been in the 24- 26-minute range, and is trusted as the right-shot rearguard on offensive-zone faceoffs next to lefties Torey Krug or Matt Grzelcyk. (McAvoy’s usual partner, Zdeno Chara, was not sent out for an offensive-zone draw in Game 1.)

The Bruins are also cognizant of the schedule. With two back-to-backs ahead — Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and next week, if Games 6 and 7 are needed — keeping Carlo’s workload a bit lighter than usual could pay off, particularly if the Bruins have to kill a rash of penalties or protect leads, two of Carlo’s specialties.

Effort but not results

Ondrej Kase entered Game 2 looking for his first goal as a Bruin. In Game 1, Kase led the Bruins in five-on-five shots (four) and scoring chances (seven). Three of those came from in close. For the postseason, Kase and Jake DeBrusk were tied for the team lead in five-on-five scoring chances, 21 each.

In addition to being a reflection on their doggedness and the work of setup man David Krejci, it was reflective of Kase’s frustration. DeBrusk has cashed in on three of his chances, Kase zero.

“As long as we’re winning and you’re getting your chances, typically you’re comfortable with your game,” said Cassidy, not bothered by the zero next to Kase’s name. “It certainly hasn’t affected his demeanor. He’s always in a good mood around the rink.

“I don’t think it’s affected his play away from the puck. We’re still getting to know all his details of his game. We haven’t seen him a lot. Work ethic, second effort on the puck continues to be there every day. That’s what we need out of him.

“Like I said, hopefully he catches a break here and gets one to go for him because he might be that streaky guy like Jake when he gets hot.”

Matt Porter