Bruins lose Game 2 in overtime

“I don’t know any other way to look at it,” Bruins forward Sean Kuraly said of the challenge ahead. “We like our game plan. We like our team.”

Palat knocked one home 4:40 into overtime on Tuesday night in Toronto, lifting the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 win in a punch-counterpunch Game 2 that left both teams trying to recover for a Game 3 coming in about 21 hours.

They didn’t like the finish. The fourth line had two chances to clear the zone. Halak couldn’t glove a shot and stop the bleeding.

Halak stopped 36 of 40 shots. The 35-year-old has not taken the full-time postseason reins since 2015. If he cannot play in Game 3, backup Dan Vladar would make his NHL debut in the playoffs.

“I feel fine,” Halak said, saying he needed a good night’s sleep. “No one said it would be an easy series.”

Tampa struck the final blow on their 86th shot attempt, Palat finding room under Halak’s glove. The Lightning had the better of play for most of the night (shots: 40-25, scoring chances: 33-26, high-danger shots: 15-6) and dominated overtime, outshooting Boston, 9-1.

“We had good looks,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, who said he would sleep on his goaltending decision. “We didn’t have the volume of attempts. There wasn’t the quantity of plays, like our tying goal.” .

The Bruins and Lightning went to overtime thanks to the timely work of Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and … Kuraly.

Kuraly, of course, is not Patrice Bergeron. But he’s just as much of a puck hound.

Stuck on the ice with during a long possession in the Tampa Bay zone, the fourth-line center read his top-flight wingers just like Bergeron might have. The Bruins hunting for the tying goal in the final minutes of the third, Pastrnak forced a turnover in the slot and fed an open Kuraly. He calmly sent the biscuit to Marchand, who didn’t miss at the doorstep.

Tie game, 3-3, with 3:58 left in regulation.

The Bruins would have loved a save on the 3-2 goal. They were already asking Halak to do too much.

The netminder’s workload was in focus because of the short turnaround for Game 3 (Wednesday) and the experience level of backup Dan Vladar (zero NHL games). Halak saw 73 shot attempts through 60 minutes, making 28 saves.

He stopped two pucks on a Tampa Bay power play that began 35 seconds into the third. The Lightning held possession for 1:40, attempting nine shots. They remained scoreless in 15 tries.

But Halak gave up his second goal of the night to Blake Coleman, who snuck behind Zdeno Chara and Connor Clifton and finished a brilliant stretch pass from feed from elite D-man Victor Hedman at 10:40 of the period.

Halak, who stoned Coleman with his pad minutes before, could have kept his stick in front of him on the five-hole breakaway goal. But he was likely reading a rising shot, and got a changeup along the ice after Clifton’s stick interfered with Coleman’s shot at the last second.

The game was 1-1 after one, 2-2 after two, 3-3 after three, and a heavyweight battle throughout.

Observations through 40 minutes:

▪ Tampa Bay forced three icings in the opening three minutes, but the Bruins went ahead on an accident. Defenseman Zach Bogosian busted his stick on a shot attempt at the point, letting the Anders Bjork-Charlie Coyle-Nick Ritchie line rush the other way. Ritchie was credited with the whack that sent the loose puck over the goal line, 3:14 in. Tampa Bay was upset with the traffic in front, but netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy gloved the puck underneath his pads, and never had it covered.

▪ A team’s video review staff isn’t often mentioned. But the Bruins’ Mathew Myers and Hunter Cherni deserved a shout-out in Game 2. Before Barclay Goodrow’s would-be tying deflection 5:04 into the first, they noticed Tampa Bay was a hair offside. Brayden Point, at the end of his shift, was guilty of gliding out of the zone as teammate Palat hustled in. Myers and Cherni saw the violation and risked the minor penalty by telling Bruins coach Cassidy to challenge.

Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper, minutes after his team went down by a goal on a bad break, was not convinced. Cameras caught him apparently shouting, “You [expletive] guessed!” at officials.

▪ Bogosian got it back in a stunning manner, creating one of the prettiest goals of this postseason. The veteran blue liner, not known for his offensive prowess, got past Torey Krug on a rush into the zone. Krug’s partner, Brandon Carlo, provided little help. Bogosian slid a pass to Blake Coleman, who turned on the jets to escape Bjork. Coleman’s diving chip slipped underneath Halak’s pads.

When was the last time Bogosian did that?

“Probably yesterday,” he said between periods, smiling. As in, during practice.

▪ The Bruins survived a second period in which they went some eight minutes without a shot. After Clifton drew a high-stick on an undisciplined Palat, the Bruins needed 19 seconds to improve to 7 for 24 on the power play. Pastrnak had the puck in the left circle, and sent a pass to the net through Erik Cernak’s legs. Who was it for: Bergeron in the bumper, or Marchand at the far post? It didn’t matter much, since Marchand trapped it with his skates and deflected it home.

▪ It was Marchand’s 35th career playoff goal, passing Ken Hodge and Don Marcotte on the Bruins’ all-time list. The only left winger with more: Johnny Bucyk (40). Marchand also passed Bobby Orr for seventh in playoff points (93). Krug picked up his 40th playoff assist, tying Chara for fourth on the Bruins’ list.

▪ Just 56 seconds later, Point held the puck and battled away from Clifton — helped by a pick from Pat Maroon — and pivoted away from Coyle to open up space. He fed Kevin Shattenkirk for a shot. Nikita Kucherov tipped it past Halak.

▪ Halak, his workload a concern entering a back-to-back Game 3, stopped 21 of 23 shots through two periods. The Lightning controlled shot attempts, 41-23, and were getting to the net (9-2 edge in high-danger chances). Halak went to the bench for a few minutes in the second period, working on what appeared to be a skate blade.

▪ The Lighting fell to 0 for 14 in the playoffs on the power play, unable to cash in on a retaliatory slash from Kuraly, who was mad at Kucherov’s uncalled stickwork. The Bruins benefited from a soft holding call on Hedman in the second.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports