Coach Bruce Cassidy says Bruins came out of Game 2 reasonably fresh

Bruins coach Brice Cassidy believes his team came out of the game reasonably fresh.
“We were pretty good I thought, balanced,” Cassidy said, referring to ice time. “Only a five-minute overtime. No injuries. We didn’t really have to double-shift anybody. So that part of our recovery should be OK.”
Brandon Carlo skated 17:30 in Game 1, and his 13:42 at even strength was greater than only Connor Clifton. He and partner Torey Krug spiked in Game 2, each playing more than 24 minutes.
Meanwhile, Charlie McAvoy was down a bit, skating 23:53, and Cassidy saved Zdeno Chara’s legs (17:27). With back-to-backs Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and next week, if Games 6 and 7 are needed, keeping the D corps sprightly is a priority.
Particularly since Cassidy is asking for more production.
He sees Tampa Bay’s defenders collapsing in front of the net, so he wants his defensemen to think more like the Lightning do at the other end: They love to put pucks on net. The Boston back line contributed eight shots in Game 2, and execution at the offensive-zone blue line is hardly on-point in the coach’s eyes.
“I think we’re capable of more, absolutely,” he said. “We need more.”
