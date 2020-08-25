Coach Bruce Cassidy says Bruins came out of Game 2 reasonably fresh

Bruins coach Brice Cassidy believes his team came out of the game reasonably fresh.

“We were pretty good I thought, balanced,” Cassidy said, referring to ice time. “Only a five-minute overtime. No injuries. We didn’t really have to double-shift anybody. So that part of our recovery should be OK.”

Brandon Carlo skated 17:30 in Game 1, and his 13:42 at even strength was greater than only Connor Clifton. He and partner Torey Krug spiked in Game 2, each playing more than 24 minutes.