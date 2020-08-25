Colten Brewer happy to pitch in and help where needed

Brewer is scheduled to make his third start of the season Wednesday night when he faces the Toronto Blue Jays. He’ll be filling in for Nate Eovaldi , who was pushed back to Saturday because of a lingering cramp in his right calf.

But being a pitcher with the 2020 Red Sox means anything is possible.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prior to this season, Colten Brewer had not started a game since 2016 when he was a Single A prospect in the Pirates organization.

The Sox have used 11 starters through 30 games, seven who had not started a game in the majors before this season. Manager Ron Roenicke has become numb to the constant change.

“It’s been quite different for me and [pitching coach Dave Bush], no question,” he said. “It seems like we’ve made a lot of changes along the way. We’re kind of used to the changes. It doesn’t seem unusual any more when we’re inserting a starter or pushing somebody back. That’s just the way it is.”

Brewer, 27, was being prepared as a long reliever when spring training was halted by the pandemic. That continued when the Sox got back together in July.

Brewer has a 3.50 ERA over 18 innings in nine games. He pitched four scoreless innings against Baltimore on Friday.

“I’m fairly getting comfortable with it,” Brewer said. “With relieving you only get that one-inning chance. At least with a start you get another chance to go back out there. I can get more feel the more innings I go.”

Brewer has more or less a set role and wants to see where it takes him.

“It’s more necessity that we’re doing this,” Roenicke said. “Not to say that he can’t do it. I think that’s why we’re experimenting. But he’s filling in.

“He’s got enough stuff. He’s got a really good fastball, obviously the great curveball and he throws a slider that’s been an impact pitch. We like what he’s doing.”

The Sox have not named a starter for Thursday.

“Right now we know who we’re probably going to start in that game,” Roenicke said. “But, again, we’ll see what happens and see if that changes.”

Eovaldi held back

Eovaldi felt pain in his calf over the weekend after pitching a season-high seven innings Thursday against Baltimore.

“I was playing catch and when I threw the ball I felt I grab,” Eovaldi said.

Eovaldi walked it off and thought he was fine but it happened again on the second pitch of his bullpen session Sunday.

“Two was enough for me,” Eovaldi said. “I don’t think it’ll keep me out that long. We’re playing it safe.”

Eovaldi is 2-2 with a 4.98 ERA. The Sox are 4-2 in the games he has started.

Eovaldi is signed through 2022 at $17 million a season. He has a 5.65 ERA since signing the extension and the Sox would likely welcome moving him in a trade, even if they have to pick up a portion of his remaining salary.

Eovaldi has been traded three times in his career and has learned not to sweat the trade deadline.

“It’s part of baseball,” he said. “I feel like anybody can be traded at any given time. I try not to think about that at all. If I go out there thinking about being traded I can’t do my job. If we were playing better nobody would be getting traded.”

Pivetta a possibility

Roenicke indicated that Nick Pivetta could soon be added to the roster. The righthander is one the pitchers the Sox acquired from the Phillies for Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman last week . . . Andrew Benintendi, who hasn’t played since Aug. 11 because of a rib cage strain, is still undergoing treatment and has yet to start baseball activities. The medical staff told Roenicke it was hard to say when he would be back . . . Travis Shaw, who started at third for Toronto, left the game in the second inning with right knee discomfort . . . The Rangers released former Red Sox catcher and outfielder Blake Swihart from their minor league camp. Swihart has hit .136 in 31 major league games since the Sox traded him to the Diamondbacks before the start of the 2019 season.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.