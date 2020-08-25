Do the Bruins go with Jaroslav Halak or rookie Dan Vladar for Game 3?

Now Boston coach Bruce Cassidy has to decide whether to come back with backup-made-starter Jaroslav Halak with less than 24 hours of rest, or hand Game 3 to Dan Vladar for the 23-year-old Czech goaltender to make his NHL debut. No pressure there, right?

The reality, after the Bolts’ 4-3 overtime win Tuesday night, is that the Lightning are heavier and faster than the Bruins, and their franchise goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy, spent an easy night on the front-porch rocking chair in Game 2, facing only 25 shots.

The Bruins and Lightning are tied, 1-1, through two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals, but that’s just the math.

A couple of weeks later, franchise goalie Tuukka Rask’s departure from the Toronto bubble now weighs heavier than a load of Newcastle coal on the Black and Gold. This is precisely the spot where a team wants its best in net. But now it’s the backup or … the backup to the backup.

Seconds before the winning strike by Ondrej Palat — on a sequence that included more Boston breakdowns than the old Central Artery at rush hour — Halak failed to glove a shot that whizzed by just wide of the right post. Seconds later, the puck squibbed from left to right through the slot and the onrushing Palat knocked it inside the right post from short range.

A different ending, a Boston win, virtually would have guaranteed Vladar being in there for Game 3 and asked to shepherd a 2-0 series lead. Now Cassidy has to make a decision, one all the harder with the Lightning playing with more pluck, more pace, more confidence, and the Five Hour Energy boost that comes from an OT win. Dan Vladar, Boston’s new Bobby Sprowl. Maybe.

Halak, of course, talked in the postgame interview about being ready to go in Game 3. Every goalie will say that. At least any goalie with pride and dignity. But keep in mind, the Bolts fired at him 85 times, and though only 40 made it to the net, that’s a lot of heat over 65 minutes. Vasilevskiy, meanwhile, only had to track 54 Boston attempts, of which only 25 made it his way.

“It was a shot from my left side,” said Halak, noting the initial shot that eluded his stab. “I kind of had my glove, didn’t catch it, but they tried a wraparound and I tried to get there [at the left post] — somehow it just made it to the other side. Just one of those plays — it happens and it ended up in our net.

“Like I say, including myself, I’ve just got to be better and that’s the bottom line.”

Some other observations:

▪ Tractor pull of a first period, despite only two goals scored and only one power play (Bruins: zero shots on net). Constant whistles for icings. Pucks over the wall. The opening 20:00 took 46 minutes to play. Maybe they’ve been watching too many MLB games?

▪ For the second game in a row, the Bruins posted the first goal, compliments of a Nick Ritchie follow-up jam on Boston’s first attempts on net. The big-bodied Ritchie, left alone at the left post, finally slid the puck past Vasilevskiy at 3:14 with linemates Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork jamming with active sticks.

▪ The Bruins have scored the first goal in four of their seven postseason games. Two belong to Coyle, and one each to David Krecji and Ritchie.

▪ The Bolts appeared to tie at 5:17 when Barclay Goodrow tipped home a Braydon Coburn quick-snap wrister from the blue line. But the alert Boston bench challenged it on an offside call, and the challenge held — center Brayden Point too late to get out of the zone when the Bolts transitioned the puck in from the neutral zone. Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper was uncharacteristically hot about the call. A picayune call, for sure, but it was the right call. Goal taken off the board. Picayune wins.

▪ The Bolts finally pulled even, 1-1, at 12:42 when heavy-footed defenseman Zach Bogosian maneuvered around Torey Krug at the blue line like a summa cum laude grad of the Guy Lafleur School of Puck-handling. Bogosian chugged his way through, delivered a soft-touch feed into the slot, and a falling Blake Coleman banged home the equalizer. No debate from the Boston bench, where Bogosian’s stylin’ play might have had them too dumbstruck to respond.

▪ A Brad Marchand power-play goal — No. 7 for the Bruins in seven games — provided the Bruins a brief lead at 14:33 of the second. Rather than unload one of his patented slappers at the top edge of the left circle, David Pastrnak opted to snap a wrister to the right side, and the Li’l Ball o’ Hate was camped at the right post, stick blade fixed at his feet, for the tap-in redirect. Playoff goal No. 5 for Marchand.

▪ But Tampa needed only 56 seconds to knot it, 2-2, off some dazzling stickwork by Point off the wall. Point cut to the middle, dished off to ex-BU defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, and Nikita Kucherov was left with the simple redirect from down low off the Shattenkirk shot. Secondary assist to Point, but he was the primary force on the play. Such is hockey.

▪ Boston’s grind line of Joakim Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner led the chop shop in Game 1 with a total 18 hits. Through 60:00 in Game 2, they added 13 more.

▪ Cooper, who lost valued defenseman Ryan McDonagh to injury late in Game 1, opted to dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards. It’s a common one-over/one-under approach for coaches concerned about depth at the blue line, be it because of caliber of players or injuries.

▪ It took the Bolts 110:40, but they finally came up with their first lead of the series with 9:20 left in the third when Victor Hedman lasered a long pass up the gut for a breaking Coleman. With Connor Clifton chasing from behind, Coleman nailed an 8-10-foot forehander between Halak’s pads for the 3-2 lead. Tremendous feed by the uber-talented Hedman, who logged a hefty 26:17 in regulation — high mark for either side.

▪ Tampa Bay was close to ratcheting down the series equalizer late in the third, but failed repeatedly to clear the defensive end, in large part because of Pastrnak’s work keeping the puck from getting over the blue line. Finally, with 3:58 left in regulation, Marchand popped in his second of the night off a clever short dish from Kuraly. The Bruins were headed to OT for the second time in seven games.

