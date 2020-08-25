Game 30: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

After playing 17 games in 17 days, the Red Sox finally had a day off on Monday before heading to Buffalo to open a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Kyle Hart will be making the third start of his career for the Sox.

Pitching: LHP Kyle Hart (0-1, 11.12 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (14-13): TBA

Pitching: RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, 2.79 ERA)

Time: 6:37 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Anderson: Bogaerts 2-3, Bradley Jr. 1-4, Devers 0-2, Martinez 0-4, Moreland 1-4, Peraza 6-19, Pillar 2-6, Plawecki 0-2, Verdugo 1-3, Vázquez 3-3

Advertisement

Blue Jays vs. Hart: Has not faced any Toronto batters

Stat of the day: Alex Verdugo has a 13-game hitting streak, the longest by a Red Sox player since Xander Bogaerts’ 15-gamer in 2017.

Notes: Hart is making his third start. In his last outing against the Phillies, he allowed two runs over 3⅔ innings. He has allowed seven walks over 5⅔ innings in his first two major league starts. ... After Sunday’s game, Red Sox pitchers have allowed 280 hits, 31 more than any other team. They also lead the majors with 121 walks. ... Michael Chavis has struck out in 27 of his 63 plate appearances this season. The 25-year-old is hitting .182 against fastballs. ... Xander Bogaerts has six RBIs in his last six games and 17 on the season. ... Kevin Pillar enters Tuesday’s game with 199 career doubles. ... J.D. Martinez has 498 career extra base hits. ... Jackie Bradley Jr. has homered in each of his last two games, the 92nd and 93rd of his career. ... In his last seven games, Bradley is 7-for-24 (.292) with a .982 OPS. ... The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 to climb above .500 and move into third place int he AL East and into playoff contention. ... Anderson is facing the Red Sox for the third time in his career, allowing three runs in 7⅔ innings.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney