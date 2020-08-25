Jamal Murray, Nuggets knock off Jazz to stay alive

Jamal Murray scored 33 of his 42 points in a second half where he played every minute and the Denver Nuggets avoided elimination by beating the Utah Jazz 117-107 on Tuesday night in Game 5.

Jamal Murray (27) and Nuggets teammate PJ Dozier their win Tuesday night over the Jazz, forcing a Game 6 in their Western Conference first-round series.

Murray was unstoppable down the stretch in nearly matching his 50-point effort in Game 4. He hit 17 of 26 shots and had eight assists, including a pass to Nikola Jokic for a 3-pointer with 23.6 seconds remaining that sealed the win.

The dynamic tandem of Murray and Jokic clearly weren't ready to leave the NBA bubble just yet. Jokic had it going early as he scored 21 of his 31 points in the the first quarter.

Murray took over late.

With the game tied at 101, Murray scored nine straight for Denver to help the Nuggets gain some separation. The trailed by as many as 15 in the third quarter.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 30 points while wearing a pair of bright, multicolored shoes. The sharpshooter is averaging 37.6 points over the five games.

Reserve Jordan Clarkson added 17 points and Joe Ingles found his rhythm with 13. Ingles had a combined two points in the previous two games.

The next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers can count on having Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

One day after the Sixers fired Brett Brown following another early playoff exit, general manager Elton Brand said he’s evaluating the front office and considering more changes but doesn’t plan to trade either of his two top stars.

“I’m not looking to trade Ben or Joel,” Brand said Tuesday. “I’m looking to complement them better. They are 24 and 26 years old, respectively. You try to make that fit as long as you can. They want to be here, they want to be with our organization and I see them here for a long, long time.”

Simmons was sidelined for Philadelphia’s first-round sweep against the Celtics.

“That’s a huge key to us getting swept,” Brand said. “I would love to see this group with Ben Simmons, but I don’t want to make any excuses. But I think that attention to detail, that energy level, that certain push that we didn’t have at times.”

The Sixers underachieved after reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals each of the past two seasons. They fell to the sixth seed and couldn’t win a playoff game, costing Brown his job. Players mentioned that lack of accountability was a problem under Brown.

“I think the accountability starts with the top of the organization, it starts with me,” Brand said. “I have to hold myself accountable on how to push these guys, how to push this group. The new coach also has got to find that balance on how to push these All-Star players to that next stage. It’s not a collegiate level where you pull a guy and curse him out or maybe it is. And that’s what we have to figure out. And that’s what we have to find that balance.

“It’s on the general manager to lead from the top down, for the coach to pull it out of the players and the players to hold themselves accountable. You have a great mix of veteran players, young players learning how to win in this game. And it’s not easy, especially when you have a way to go in that department. So it’s not going to be an easy task, but it’s all of our jobs and we all have to look ourselves in the mirror and figure out a way to hold ourselves accountable.”

Portland guard Damian Lillard has a sprained right knee and will be sidelined Wednesday when the Trail Blazers play a win-or-else Western Conference first-round game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Blazers trail the best-of-seven series 3-1, and now will play without their leading scorer.

Lillard got hurt while driving to the basket and drawing a foul with 7:16 left in the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Lakers. The knee seemed to buckle as Lillard made an awkward landing and he was clearly limping as he made his way to the foul line.

During a time-out that was called about a minute later, Lillard briefly made his way into an area of the arena that isn’t visible from the court. He returned to the bench before the time-out was over and remained in the game for about another minute, before departing for good with 5:18 left in the third.

An MRI performed Monday night was inconclusive, prompting the Blazers to schedule the second one Tuesday — after which the sprain was diagnosed.

Lillard was the unanimous winner of the MVP award during the seeding games portion of the restarted season, the eight-game stretch that got the Blazers into the play-in round against the Memphis Grizzlies. He’s averaged 30.5 points per game inside the Disney bubble since the season restarted July 30, that average second in the league only behind Houston’s James Harden — who’s averaging 33 points per contest.

Lillard willed the Blazers into the postseason with one dazzling performance after another. Portland won their final three seeding games by a total of seven points; Lillard had 51, 61 and 42 points, respectively, in those games.

Lillard has been very durable during his eight NBA seasons, all of them coming with the Blazers. They’ve played 703 regular-season and playoff games since he was drafted; he’s appeared in 670 of them, or 95.3%, and started his career by playing in 286 consecutive Portland contests, including playoff matchups.

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis will miss Game 5 of a first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers because of right knee soreness.

It will be the second straight game the 7-foot-3 Latvian is sidelined. He was ruled out a few hours before the game Tuesday night after being a late scratch for Game 4.

It's not the same knee Porzingis had surgically repaired after an injury in what ended up being his final game with the New York Knicks in early 2018. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Dallas acquired him in a trade last year.

The Mavericks pulled off the biggest playoff comeback in franchise history without Porzingis in Game 4, evening the series with a 135-133 overtime victory when young star Luka Doncic hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer. Dallas trailed by 21 points in the first half.

The right knee gave Porzingis trouble before the pandemic-forced shutdown of the NBA in March. He missed 10 games in January. During the restart, he has been listed on the injury both with right knee soreness and a left heel contusion.

The Mavericks might be without another starter in Game 5. Dorian Finney-Smith is questionable because of issues in each of his hips.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the fifth player to win that award and MVP in a career.

The Milwaukee Bucks All-Star, who was MVP last year and is the favorite to repeat this season, ended the two-year reign of Utah center Rudy Gobert as Defensive Player of the Year.

Antetokounmpo received 75 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, finishing with 432 points. Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was second (200 points; 14 first-place votes) and Gobert (187 points; six first-place votes) third.