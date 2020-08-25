Red Sox roam free during victory in Buffalo

The way Jackie Bradley Jr. sprinted to first base in the fourth inning to pick up an infield hit and drive in a run with two outs had to leave an impression on evaluators watching from home. His swings have improved significantly in the last week, perhaps a sign that one of his hot streaks is on deck.

Contending teams have to be bullish on Mitch Moreland, who drove in two more runs in Tuesday night’s 9-7 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. His OPS is up to 1.274 after going 2 for 3 with two walks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Monday’s trade deadline creeps closer, watching the Red Sox play has become an exercise in watching the trade value of certain players rise or fall with an occasional glance at the scoreboard to see which team is winning.

Christian Vazquez, whose name has persistently come up as being available, nursed four relievers through 5⅔ strong innings and added a double to the 13-hit attack by the Sox. A good catcher can help a team in many ways.

One of those relievers, Ryan Brasier, had a perfect eighth inning and threw nine fastballs 97 miles-per-hour or faster. Contenders can never have enough relief help.

It’s hard to imagine the Red Sox further annoying their fan base by trading shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who took a discount when he agreed to an extension last year. But he was 3 for 5 with a double, continuing what has been an excellent season.

Then there’s Kevin Pillar, who was 0 for 5 against his former team and was downcast every time he went back to the dugout. One game doesn’t detract from what has been a productive season for him, but performances will be magnified this week.

The Red Sox reached the halfway point of the season 10-20 but have won four of their last six games. Tuesday was their first game in Buffalo since July 6, 1917 when they beat the Buffalo Bison, 9-7.

Red Sox starter Kyle Hart allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks over 3⅓ innings. Four of the runs came in the first inning, two on a double by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. as Hart threw 27 pitches.

Hart, a 27-year-old rookie, clearly isn’t ready for the majors. He has allowed 13 earned runs on 17 hits and 10 walks over nine innings in his first three starts.

Opponents have hit .395 against Hart with six extra-base hits. Running him back out there again in four days wouldn’t seem to serve much purpose.

The Sox were methodical in their comeback against Toronto starter Chase Anderson and a cast of relievers.

Bogaerts doubled and scored on a single by Moreland in the second inning. Bogaerts then singled and scored on Moreland’s double in the fourth. Moreland scored on a two-out single by Bradley.

The Sox sent 10 batters to the plate in the sixth inning and scored six runs. It was their biggest inning since a six-run fourth inning against Baltimore on Opening Day.

Moreland started it by drawing a walk off Anderson, which knocked him out of the game. Facing Wilmer Font, Vazquez doubled to center, sending Moreland to third. Bradley drove in a run with a single to center.

After Jose Peraza was hit by a pitch, Alex Verdugo singled to right field. Vazquez scored and Bradley was moving fast in his wake but was held up by third base coach Carlos Febles, who saw Cavan Biggio charge the ball.

It paid off when RafaelDevers drove a triple into the right field corner off A.J. Cole to clear the bases. J.D. Martinez’s sacrifice fly made it 9-6.

Teoscar Hernandez homered with one out in the ninth off Matt Barnes. After Joe Panik singled, the tying run came to the plate in the form of Rowdy Tellez, but he struck out swinging.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.