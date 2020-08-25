Revs turn the corner, weather D.C. United rally for win

Arena watched from the stands, serving a three-game suspension following a post-match red card for protesting the ending of a match with the Revolution preparing to take a final corner kick in the MLS Is Back tournament July 25. Arena will miss the Revolution’s home match against the New York Red Bulls Saturday and is expected to return for a match against New York City FC Sept. 2.

Gustavo Bou and Teal Bunbury converted off first-half corner kicks and the Revolution (2-1-4, 10 points) held on through a 46-minute weather delay, playing with a one-man deficit in the late going, to win for the first time at Audi Field.

The Revolution showed why sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena can be so insistent about being awarded corner kicks in taking a 2-1 victory over host D.C. United Tuesday night.

Bou capitalized on an attempted clearance off a Revolution corner, taking possession off Edison Flores, quickly settling, then firing just inside the near post in the 26th minute. A Bou-Kelyn Rowe combination set up the corner, Bou’s bouncing shot parried away by Bill Hamid. Six minutes later, referee Guido Gonzales Jr. signaled what turned out to be a 46-minute weather delay, the match resuming at 8:26 p.m.

Bou’s second goal of the season was his first since July 9, the 11th of his MLS career, and broke a Revolution 335-minute shutout streak, dating to Adam Buksa’s 51st-minute goal in a 1-1 tie with D.C. United (1-3-3, 6 points) in the MLS is Back tournament July 17.

Bunbury extended the lead, heading in an Alexander Buttner corner in the 38th minute. A Rowe shot set up the corner, Bunbury converting a free header from near the penalty spot off a diving Hamid for his second goal of the season and 36th of his Revolution career.

Ola Kamara cut the deficit with a penalty kick, following a Buttner handling violation in the 72nd minute, ending a Revolution 260-minute shutout streak.

Revolution substitute Scott Caldwell was red-carded in the 83rd minute, following a clash with Felipe Martins and a video review.

Seconds after Gonzales signaled 10 minutes of injury time, Turner made a diving save of a Kamara header, Gonzales whistling the end of the game in the 57th minute of the second half.

The Revolution survived a shaky start, D.C. United’s Kevin Paredes left-footing high in the first minute, then Turner stopping Kamara, following an Andrew Farrell failed clearance, in the third minute.

The Revolution had not surrendered a goal in a league match since Gonzalo Higuain’s equalizer in a 1-1 tie with United July 17 and the Revolution had not scored more than once in a game since taking a 2-0 win over New York City FC to clinch a playoff place last Sept. 29.

