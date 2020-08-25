Tuesday’s Patriots practice report: Stephon Gilmore back, Julian Edelman absent

Here are observations from the practice, in which the full contact was dialed back a bit from Monday:

Tuesday’s practice was another case of good news/bad news for the Patriots. They got Stephon Gilmore back after five days away for an excused absence, and Cam Newton continued to assert himself as the team’s leader and starting quarterback. But Julian Edelman was nowhere to be found, and rookie tight end Devin Asiasi left early after suffering an apparent foot injury.

Receiver Julian Edelman, safety Adrian Phillips, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, nose tackle Beau Allen, receiver Jeff Thomas, and running backs Sony Michel (PUP/foot) and Lamar Miller (PUP/knee) were not spotted.

Safety Kyle Dugger, linebacker Terez Hall, and receivers Jakobi Meyers and Will Hastings were present but mostly withheld from practice. Jarrett Stidham returned to 11-on-11 work for the first time since injuring his leg last Thursday, and linebacker Caash Maluia returned after leaving early Monday.

INJURIES

Asiasi, the tight end drafted in the third round, landed awkwardly and left early with an apparent foot/ankle injury. He had been having a good training camp until the injury.

DRESS CODE

Full pads, no tackling to the ground.

ARMS RACE

Bill Belichick may not be ready to call the quarterback competition, but Newton is the clear front-runner, and it looks like only an injury would prevent him from being named the starter. He got the most reps in team drills, and noticeably gets extra coaching and attention from Josh McDaniels and Jedd Fisch.

In 11-on-11 drills, Newton went 14 of 19 passing, while Brian Hoyer went 7 of 13 and Stidham 6 for 6. There were no interceptions, but Hoyer should have been picked on a wild duck he threw over the middle in team drills.

Quarterbacks Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer (left to right) limber up. Steven Senne/Associated Press

For Stidham, it was a good sign that he returned to full team work, and he throws a beautiful ball during individual drills, but he’s clearly limited and not on the same level as the other two.

The Patriots ran only one two-minute drill, and Newton ran the offense.

KICKING COMPETITION

The two kickers were bystanders until the end of practice. Nick Folk went 3 for 3 on kicks from 33, 43, and 48 yards, while rookie Justin Rohrwasser went 2 for 3, missing from 43.

On the two-minute drill at the end of practice, Folk was the one attempting the kick, and he came up short from about 50 yards.

Usually, kickers drafted in the fifth round are safe. And Rohrwasser definitely has the bigger leg. But Rohrwasser should be concerned about his roster spot with Folk now in the picture.

HARRY TIME

The Patriots are hoping for a big jump from receiver N’Keal Harry in his second season, and after a slow start to training camp, Harry asserted himself Tuesday. An imposing 6 feet 4 inches and 225 pounds, Harry showed off his physicality.

First he made an impressive contested catch over 6-4 cornerback Joejuan Williams, using his body to box out Williams and catch a back-shoulder throw. And later in practice Harry started a brief shoving match when he finished a block and drove cornerback Michael Jackson into the turf.

N'Keal Harry shows off his handiwork. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Harry has been in and out of the lineup in camp, but when he’s available, he can be physically dominant. The Patriots just need him to start stringing the days together.

TOP PLAYS

▪ Receiver Isaiah Zuber shook cornerback Justin Bethel out of his shoes on a 15-yard comeback route in one-on-one drills.

▪ Rex Burkhead made a great Willie Mays catch over his head on a deep fade route down the left sideline from Newton.

▪ Newton had a beautiful drop in the bucket down the right sideline to diminutive running back J.J. Taylor for 35-40 yards.

▪ Harry vs. Jackson one-on-one is worth the price of admission, with Jackson making a diving pass breakup on an out pass to the right sideline.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ With Edelman and Meyers both out, second-year wideout Gunner Olszewski got a ton of reps and seemed to develop a nice connection with Newton. Olszewski made a beautiful contested catch over Jonathan Jones on a crossing route, and connected twice in a row with Newton in team drills for first downs.

▪ Also, Edelman isn’t the only one who calls Olszewski “Gun Show.” That appears to be his given nickname from the team.

▪ A lot of lap-running. Guard Hjalte Froholdt, defensive lineman Michael Barnett, linebacker Shilique Calhoun, defensive lineman Chase Winovich, linebacker Josh Uche, linebacker Scoota Harris, and the entire defensive line had to run laps for committing a false start or offside penalty.

▪ Newton’s energy is noticeable. He begins practice by going around the huddle and doing a unique handshake with each teammate. He dances during warmups, and screams out encouragement for his teammates across the field.

Damien Harris runs through a mini-obstacle course. Steven Senne/Associated Press

▪ Stidham does throw a pretty ball and looks great in one-on-one drills. But the fact that the Patriots are two weeks into camp and Stidham is battling an injury and barely getting any reps has to go down as a major disappointment. I didn’t expect Stidham to beat out Newton for the job, but I thought he’d show up more than he has so far.

▪ With Michel missing all of training camp, second-year running back Damien Harris is getting a long look from the coaching staff. He needs the work after carrying just four times all year.

▪ Taylor, an undrafted rookie, is only 5-6 but he has impressive separation skills and could be a secret weapon in the passing game, a poor man’s Darren Sproles. And it’s hard not to root for a guy like him to make the team (or at least the practice squad).

▪ The Patriots spent several periods on kickoff and punt drills, and let me tell you, special teams coordinator Cameron Achord has some pipes.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday-Thursday: Practice, 10 a.m.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin