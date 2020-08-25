Zdeno Chara’s minutes may be declining, but his impact on the Bruins isn’t

But if there’s one thing the defenseman has shown across 14 years in Boston (and 22 years in the NHL), he’ll be standing tall while he figures it out.

There is no telling when the circle of Zdeno Chara’s NHL life will close, whether this bizarre playoff cycle through an unprecedented coronavirus bubble will serve as some sort of career sendoff for the longtime Bruins captain, or whether the 43-year-old will add yet another year onto his amazingly ageless abilities. He insists retirement is not near, but as the business of sports has shown us time and time again, that decision isn’t always up to the athlete.

Advertisement

Literally, sure, given the 6-foot-9-inch frame that regularly unfolds across the ice in all its athletic glory. But metaphorically, too, with a profile of leadership that has emerged in new and stronger ways in this strangest of all postseasons.

His role on the ice may not be what it once was, reality reflected in diminishing minutes and declining responsibilities, and anyone paying attention across the start of this playoff run could see it was taking Chara a little longer than his teammates to catch up to the pace of play.

But value in sport comes in many ways, and Chara’s goes so far beyond the great work he still does in protecting a lead or killing a penalty. According to the voices that matter most — the ones who employ Chara and the ones who play alongside him — he is as big a piece of their championship puzzle as anyone on the roster. That was obvious Monday, when Zoom calls after practice opened a referendum on Chara’s role in the playoffs.

The man himself typically declined to engage in speculation about anything beyond the next game, against Tampa Bay Tuesday, saying, “I can’t really tell you if my role is going to change. I’m always going to do my best regardless of where I’m put.”

Advertisement

No matter the circumstance — inside a bubble, outside a bubble, on the ice, off the ice, in the weight room or in the meeting room — Chara loves his chosen profession so much that he can’t help but impact those around him in a positive way. What that means to a locker room is impossible to quantify. You just know it when you see it.

“It’s something I absolutely have not taken for granted,” Charlie McAvoy said during that same call, speaking about the man who wasn’t just his partner at the interview table, but is also his defensive partner on the ice, and his mentor, friend, and teammate.

“I consider myself extremely lucky to be able to learn under this guy. He’s as good as anyone in the entire league to learn under. I’ve learned so many lessons on the ice, off the ice.”

Chara, glancing sideways, mouthed a “thank you,” to which McAvoy, grinning, blew a kiss in response.

It was Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy who offered the most honest assessment of the dynamic between Chara and the player he nearly doubles in age, one that crystallizes how much the franchise sees the 22-year-old McAvoy as an heir apparent on defense.

“On the ice, you’re seeing a bit of the passing of the torch now right, like Charlie is playing more minutes, playing in all situations, things that Zee did years ago in his prime,” Cassidy said. “That’s an interesting dynamic as well, how they help each other, and there’s really no competition in that regard. Maybe like a big brother/little brother kind of thing.

Advertisement

“Zee enjoys doing it. I think it’s been a good situation for us to give him young partners because there’s no better teacher than an on-ice teacher. You know, we can show them video, we can talk to them, you know, we all played the game years and years ago, but these guys are living in the moment, so that’s what makes the best teacher, and I think it’s worked out really well for both guys.”

Cassidy has done plenty of learning and growing on the job — this is his fourth consecutive playoff appearance since taking over midway through the 2016-17 season — but nothing has tested him more than this season. With the pandemic halting a stellar regular season, with the peace of a playoff bubble punctured by his No. 1 goaltender’s sudden departure, with the absence of fans robbing the postseason of its customary hyped-up atmosphere, change has been the only constant.

Well, that and Zdeno Chara. Always there, always ready, unstoppable even by a fractured jaw like the one he sustained in last year’s Stanley Cup Final. To write his name into the lineup every night has been … what? A privilege? A luxury?

Advertisement

“The word would be grateful,” Cassidy said Monday. “Grateful to have his leadership, grateful to have his abilities on the ice, grateful to have a guy I can talk to about hockey and off-ice situations, how to best deal with what’s going on with the group.

“So that’s the word for me being around Zee. I’m grateful to have his respect, I think it’s a mutual respect, and I think it’s worked well for both of us.”

Only time will tell whether the 43-year-old marvel will be back for another go-round with the Bruins next season, and if you believe Brad Marchand, “He’s going to play until he’s 70, which I think is only a couple of years away.”

But the circle could end up closing in that bubble, leaving us all to applaud from afar.

“It is different, but the goals and the motivation are the same,” Chara said. “I still have a lot of passion for the game, a love to compete to go out there and do my best. I just try to enjoy it and embrace the opportunity.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.