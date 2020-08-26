With many series on hiatus, CBS borrows two shows for the fall

As the fall season closes in, the networks are having to figure out a realistic plan. After all, production on most of their new and returning shows hasn’t started or is behind schedule (although a handful of shows were already in the can). The cable channels and streaming services have enough content finished to keep going for a while, and they also have been importing British and Australian shows to keep us occupied. But the networks are in a bind.

CBS is making a move that I’ve been waiting for. The network is borrowing two series from its corporate relatives and fitting them into its fall lineup. Season four of “One Day at a Time,” the reboot of the Norman Lear sitcom starring Justina Machado and Rita Moreno, will air Mondays at 9 p.m. It’s a Pop TV show (after starting out on Netflix), and Pop is owned by ViacomCBS. On Thursdays at 10, CBS will be airing the first season of the CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Discovery,” which premiered in 2017. CBS All Access is the network’s streaming platform.