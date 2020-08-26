Writer-director Charlie Kaufman on keeping it surreal for ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’

Kaufman, 61, has directed three films, all from his own scripts: “Synecdoche, New York” (2008), the stop-motion animated feature “Anomalisa” (2015), and now “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.” Adapted by Kaufman from Iain Reid’s 2016 novel, it starts streaming on Netflix Sept. 4.

The two chief locations in Kaufman’s first filmed screenplay, “Being John Malkovich” (1999) are the 7½th floor of an office building and inside Malkovich’s head. Then came “Adaptation” (2001), where Nicolas Cage plays a version of Kaufman — and his twin brother. Both scripts were nominated for an Oscar. So was “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004). That time Kaufman won.

No one turns the movies upside-down and inside-out quite like Charlie Kaufman. Time shifts, identity blurs, events repeat and alter, reality is not as it seems — except, wait a minute, what’s reality?

The premise is simple enough. Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons play a couple who’ve been dating several weeks. On a snowy day, they drive up to visit his parents (Toni Collette, David Thewlis). Simple premise almost immediately gives way to complex . . . everything. Is “Things” a romance? A mystery? A horror movie? A philosophical puzzle? Yes.

Earlier this month, Kaufman spoke by telephone about “Things,” what his favorite musicals are, and coming up with a new name for Dairy Queen’s Blizzard frozen treat.

Q. What drew you to the novel?

A. I was looking for something to direct and I was looking for something contained and that I might be able to get financing for. I liked the novel. So that’s what led me to it.

Q. What do you think about it being streamed rather than having a theatrical exhibition?

A. I would like to have had a theatrical release; and Netflix was going to do that before the pandemic. But Netflix was very kind to let me make this movie, and I’d been struggling to get something made for quite awhile, so I was very happy to have it.

From left: Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis in "I'm Thinking Of Ending Things." Mary Cybulski/NETFLIX

Q. You said you’d been struggling. It’s been five years since “Anomalisa.”

A. I don’t count “Anomalisa as a movie I had to struggle to make, because it was made outside of the system. So it’s really been 2008, and “Synecdoche” since I made a movie within the system. Any particular reason? Yeah, no one wanted to hire me to direct a movie.

Q. William Goldman, the legendary screenwriter, once said that he never directed because “I don’t understand actors.” You’re such a writerly writer-director. How do you like working with actors?

A. You know, I started out as an actor. That was my interest when I was a kid. So all of my interest in filmmaking and writing came out of my interest in acting. I love actors, I love acting.

Q. You’ve got some amazing performances in this film, especially Jessie Buckley’s. I hadn’t been familiar with her.

A. So I wasn’t familiar with Jessie either. I was introduced to the notion of Jessie Buckley by a friend of a friend. So I saw her movie “Beast.” It was extraordinary, and she was extraordinary in it. So I cast her. She’s a joy to work with. She is the kindest, most generous person, and her availability as an actor to the moment, it’s just a joy for me to watch. Yeah, I’m very, very happy to have met her.

Q. So much of what she does is voice-over. Was that a tough decision?

A. No, I liked it — and the movie has much less voice-over than the book, which is all interior monologue, more or less. So it allowed for that feeling of we’re in the thoughts of that character. Which — well, I don’t want to give away any spoilers — and, of course, Jessie has such a great voice that it was very easy to listen to.

Q. So much shifting of emotional gears goes on in the movie, yet there’s a tonal cohesion.

A. One of the things that we did with all of the scenes is that we shot them like they were plays, all the way through, with all of the dialogue. That allowed the actors to act and react to each other. So that was very helpful. The other thing that was very helpful was that I got really good actors. So they understood the shifts and they understood what was happening.

Q. “They understood what was happening.” That sounds obvious. But in a movie like this, where nothing is obvious, that isn’t obvious.

A. Yeah, and I’ve had this experience with other things I’ve worked on, where the reality is somewhat surreal. But you’re always trying to find what the emotional bedrock is of any moment, so that it’s not just flying off.

Q. After watching “Things,” I found myself thinking not so much of another filmmaker as a photographer, William Eggleston. He once said, “I am at war with the obvious.” I wonder if that statement doesn’t apply to you.

A. Hmm. I hope so. I can’t speak to what kind of feeling my work creates in viewers, but, yeah, that sounds like a good plan for me.

Q. Last month you published your first novel, “Antkind.”

A. Although I always struggle with everything I write, if it’s a script, or anything, I felt an initial sense of panic upon agreeing to do the novel: “I don’t know if I’m going to be able to accomplish this.” So that made me feel a bit paralyzed at first. That was a different experience. It was a much longer process, in the end, so that was a different experience, too. I try to write my screenplays to be read. They’re not just documents for the cast and crew to look at. I try to imbue them with a certain emotion and sense of place. So in that sense it’s not that different from writing one of my scripts. And there’s a lot of dialogue in the book.

Q. One of stranger things in the movie is the recurring role “Oklahoma!” plays. So what’s your favorite musical?

A. My relationship to musicals is fairly limited to the stuff I did as a kid. I don’t really see modern-day musicals. I like “Oklahoma!” a lot, “Guys and Dolls,” which I also did.

Jessie Buckley orders a couple of Brrrs in "I'm Thinking of Ending Things." Mary Cybulski/NETFLIX © 2020

Q. For the movie, you come up with the Brrr as an alternate name for Dairy Queen’s Blizzard. That’s truly inspired.

A. I know, I know, I was so proud of that when I came up with it — and I couldn’t believe it didn’t already exist! Dairy Queen is mentioned in the novel, but they wouldn’t let us use their name, which is reasonable.

Q. It’s such an idiosyncratic movie, it’s not like anything else. Except I did find myself thinking of “Get Out,” because of the tension between normality and desperation.

A. I have to admit that I haven’t seen “Get Out.” Basically, I know what the story is, but I’m not sure of the point you’re making. It’s weird, because somehow I got into this habit over the past few days of watching YouTube excerpts from Key & Peele’s show. Boy, that show is so good, so good — so funny, so clever — but I haven’t seen “Get Out” or the other one either, “Us,” I’m sorry to say.

Q. What’s next?

A. I’m developing a pilot for HBO based on a screenplay I wrote about a virus that causes stupidity. And I am doing a movie about dreams for Ryan Gosling’s company. A couple of other things are possible, but those are the two that are definitely happening.

Interview was edited and condensed.





