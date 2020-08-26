Trump to send law enforcement to quell protests in Wisconsin

President Trump said Wednesday he will send more federal law enforcement personnel and the National Guard to quell protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Trump said in a tweet that the federal presence would “restore LAW and ORDER!”
“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets,” Trump wrote.
We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020
Kenosha has seen heavy protests since police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, multiple times at close range on Sunday. The demonstrations turned violent early Wednesday when counter-protesters showed up with guns. Two people were shot dead and one injured, police there said.
Trump’s announcement comes as the Republican Party prepares to hold the third night of his renomination convention, which has focused heavily on maintaining law and order amid protests over police brutality.
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, has already deployed some Guard to assist police in Kenosha. The White House said Tuesday that Evers had rebuffed an offer of 500 additional Guard members, instead seeking only 250.
It was not immediately clear how many would now be deployed to the state. Trump said Evers had agreed to accept federal assistance in a phone call Wednesday with administration officials.