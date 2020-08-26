Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Other First Encounter sightings included 92 whimbrels, 3 pomarine jaegers, 6 parasitic jaegers, 18 black terns, 60 Forster’s terns, 60 Cory’s shearwaters, 150 great shearwaters, 20 sooty shearwaters, and 15 Manx shearwaters.

Remarkably, two different brown boobies were reported on the same day — an immature at First Encounter in Eastham and an adult at Race Point in Provincetown.

Recent sightings (through Aug. 18) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Other sightings at Race Point included a Sabine’s gull, an Arctic tern, 6 black terns, 50 roseate terns, 400 common terns, a Northern pintail, and many hundreds of Cory’s, great, sooty, and Manx shearwaters.

A kayak trip in Nauset Marsh turned up 6 American oystercatchers 2,400 semipalmated plovers, a whimbrel, 4 red knots, 18 white-rumped sandpipers, 2,000 semipalmated sandpipers, 290 short-billed dowitchers, 7 great egrets, 35 snowy egrets, and 12 black-crowned and 9 yellow-crowned night-herons.

Other reports around the Cape included 4 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth, 2 Western sandpipers in Sandwich, and a black-headed gull in Truro.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.