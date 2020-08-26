Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Aug. 18) as reported to Mass Audubon.
Remarkably, two different brown boobies were reported on the same day — an immature at First Encounter in Eastham and an adult at Race Point in Provincetown.
Other First Encounter sightings included 92 whimbrels, 3 pomarine jaegers, 6 parasitic jaegers, 18 black terns, 60 Forster’s terns, 60 Cory’s shearwaters, 150 great shearwaters, 20 sooty shearwaters, and 15 Manx shearwaters.
Other sightings at Race Point included a Sabine’s gull, an Arctic tern, 6 black terns, 50 roseate terns, 400 common terns, a Northern pintail, and many hundreds of Cory’s, great, sooty, and Manx shearwaters.
A kayak trip in Nauset Marsh turned up 6 American oystercatchers 2,400 semipalmated plovers, a whimbrel, 4 red knots, 18 white-rumped sandpipers, 2,000 semipalmated sandpipers, 290 short-billed dowitchers, 7 great egrets, 35 snowy egrets, and 12 black-crowned and 9 yellow-crowned night-herons.
Other reports around the Cape included 4 blue grosbeaks at Crane WMA in Falmouth, 2 Western sandpipers in Sandwich, and a black-headed gull in Truro.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.