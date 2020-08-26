Kellyanne Conway is leaving the White House to focus on her teenage kids. Most of us don’t have that luxury.

Conway, a senior White House aide and one of the longest serving members of the Trump administration, announced Sunday that she’ll leave her post at the end of the week. Her husband, George Conway III, also revealed that he’s withdrawing from The Lincoln Project , the fiercely anti-Trump political organization he cofounded. Both referenced family as the reason. Kellyanne said the couple’s four children, teens and tweens studying remotely this fall, needed their parents’ undivided attention right now.

Think what you will about Kellyanne Conway’s support of the Trump agenda, or her husband’s daily excoriations of the president on Twitter. Their decision to step back from their public roles to focus on their kids sheds light on a painful reality: Parenting teenagers during a pandemic is messy, grueling, and leaving a lot of us at our wits’ end.

“As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times,” she wrote in a statement. For now, “it will be less drama, more mama.”

When it comes to resignations, spending more time with family has become a cliche: always the explanation, rarely the truth. In the case of the Conways, however, it likely is. Their 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, has become a bona fide social media celebrity, sharing videos with more than 700,000 TikTok followers and another 450,000 on Twitter. That kind of following would be a dream come true for a lot of American teens -- and a nightmare for most of their parents.

Claudia, perhaps not surprisingly, posts a lot about politics. She retweeted Representative Ilhan Omar’s post about racial bias in Black maternal healthcare. She did a TikTok that briefly defined qualified immunity for police officers and why it matters. When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez started following her on Twitter, Claudia tweeted that she was “crying.” All caps.

She directs much of her ire at Donald Trump and his policies, and a good chunk of the rest at her mother. In one TikTok viewed more than 12 million times, a tearstained Claudia, head on a pillow, stares glumly into the camera. The message on the post reads, “you think u can hurt my feelings? Lol my mom is Kellyanne Conway.”

After news broke that her parents were stepping away from their jobs, Claudia posted that she, too, would sign off for a while. “thank you for the support and love. may you feel my love and peace back,” she wrote to her TikTok followers. “i am taking a break to process this recent news and to stabilize my mental health. i love you. i love you. i love you.”

In no way do I presume to know anything about the Conway household, nor is it any of my damn business. But I do know what it’s like to be a parent of multiple teenagers stuck in the “Groundhog Day” loop of this pandemic.

This summer for most teens was simply the frustrating continuation of a disruptive spring. Without the structure of school and sports and hangouts with friends, many kids were left with intermittent Zoom classes, their trusty phones, and us -- parents or guardians who were every bit as uncertain as they were.

In that weird world, social media, always alluring, became a lifeline for many teenagers, a way to stay connected when so many other avenues had been cut off.

Fall promises more of the same: remote learning for many students, hybrid school schedules for others, the cancellation of sports deemed high-risk, and growing unease about how the pandemic will evolve. At the same time, job loss and economic instability are ratcheting up anxiety for families everywhere, but especially in vulnerable and marginalized communities where social safety nets are often threadbare.

The Conways are among the privileged few in this country who can afford -- or even imagine -- stepping away from their jobs for any period of time to focus on their children. They’re lucky. The rest of us continue to muddle through the COVID era, hoping a paycheck arrives in time, the kids get some semblance of an education, and nobody gets sick.

The irony, of course, is that Kellyanne Conway, who has called herself a “loud voice” in coronavirus task force meetings, has also acted as a mouthpiece for the administration’s fumbling response to this pandemic. As ever, she stood by the president’s “alternative facts.” And all our kids, hers and ours alike, are suffering the consequences.

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.