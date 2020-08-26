Power to the People rally encourages folks to buy from Black-owned businesses

A Power to the People rally on Saturday will gather Black-owned businesses and Black artists for a masked, socially-distanced get-together in Dorchester.
The day’s schedule includes speeches and performances from musician MirandaRae, Fields Corner resident Joel Richards, poets Amanda Shea and SublimeLuv, and more. Also on the docket: a live art installation focused on replacing Black celebrities with Black revolutionaries and a line of food options, including Soleil Restaurant and Mariana’s.
Rally co-creator Lance Jackson said the event is “free range — almost like a farmers’ market, but with performances.”
Hosted by four organizations, including the Dorchester Art Project and Boston Compass, the event aims to shine a light on the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses within the neighborhood.
“I wanted to create a way to showcase group economics in the Black community,” Jackson said in a phone interview. “I’ve learned that every dollar only stays in our community for only six hours. So I thought, ‘Let’s create this bubble where it’s all Black vendors.’ That’s how people can see how to circulate — and not just spend — their money at these local businesses.”
Jackson and his co-collaborators also plan to distribute a pamphlet featuring Dorchester spots to support. The pamphlet is part of a new campaign to buy exclusively from Black-owned businesses every Sunday.
Slated to be held at Town Field Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., the rally is free; donations can be made at https://linktr.ee/p2p, and proceeds will support the artists and participating groups.
