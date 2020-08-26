Falmouth woman, 80, pinned under car

An 80-year-old woman in Falmouth was pinned under her car’s tire after the vehicle apparently slipped out of gear and rolled over her leg Wednesday evening, according to a fire official.
She was taken by ambulance from her home at 66 Landfall and flown by helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Falmouth Fire Capt. Ryan Gavin said.
Her condition was not known.
Firefighters arrived around 6:15 p.m. to find the woman conscious and alert, but in severe pain. An inflatable device from a heavy rescue truck was used to lift the car off the woman’s crushed leg, Gavin said.
Neighbors heard the woman’s cries for help and came to her assistance, Gavin said.
While the incident remains under investigation,Gavin said it is possible the woman believed her car was in park before she got out of it.
The car door was left open, and shoved her to the ground as the vehicle rolled on top of her leg, he said.
No further information was available.