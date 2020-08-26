Fort Hood has a history of tragedy

Fort Hood officials told CNN late last month that there had been 23 deaths this year among its 36,500 soldiers, including seven off-duty accidents; seven suicides; one combat-related fatality; four homicides, including one committed on base; two deaths of natural causes; one undetermined pending an autopsy; and one drowning.

Army Sergeant Elder Fernandes, the 23-year-old man from Brockton whose body was found hanging from a tree Tuesday about 25 miles from Fort Hood after reporting in May that a superior officer had sexually assaulted him, was the latest in a rash of untimely deaths in and around the massive Killeen, Texas, base.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at some recent cases at Fort Hood. A lawyer for Fernandes’s family has demanded a Congressional investigation of the base. Last month, Army officials said they would launch an independent review of the command climate at the base. The Fort Hood website also lists a 24 hour hotline soldiers can call to report housing problems “involving life/health/safety issues.”

Specialist Vanessa Guillen - Guillen, 20, was bludgeoned to death by a fellow soldier in April. The man suspected in the killing, Specialist Aaron Robinson, died by suicide July 1 as police were trying to arrest him.

Natalie Khawam, a lawyer for Guillen and Fernandes’s families, said last month that she hoped lawmakers and President Trump would back the I Am Vanessa Guillen bill, which would allow for active duty service members to file sexual assault and harassment claims to a third party agency, instead of their line of command.

Private Gregory Scott Morales - The skeletal remains of Morales, 24, were located in June in a field near the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen, according to Fort Hood officials. Morales was last seen driving his personal vehicle outside the base on the night of Aug. 19, 2019, the Army has said.

Advertisement

Morales was positively identified using dental records, and authorities have offered a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information about the case, Fort Hood said in a June statement.

Specialist Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr. - Delacruz, 23, died March 14 near East Rancier Avenue in Killeen, Fort Hood said in a statement. According to Killeen police, Delacruz and two other people, Asia Cline, 22, and Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, were fatally shot in a triple homicide inside an apartment complex.

Specialist Michael Steven Wardrobe - Wardrobe had separated from the Army in January and was allegedly shot to death by Specialist Jovino Jamel Roy, 22, two months later at a Killeen residence, Stars and Stripes reported. Roy is currently charged with murder.

A Killeen police statement said Wardrobe had been shot multiple times. According to the statement, the preliminary investigation indicated Wardrobe and Roy had gotten into a “verbal altercation that became physical. During the altercation, the suspect fired several shots at the victim and fled the area.”

Private First Class Brandon Scott Rosecrans - Rosecrans, 27, was found dead on May 18 near Fuller Lane in Harker Heights, Texas, according to Fort Hood. Earlier this month, Harker Heights police arrested Brandon Michael Olivares, 28, on a charge of fatally shooting Rosecrans. Police said in an Aug. 6 statement that Olivares and Rosecrans had been “traveling together in the victim’s vehicle before the suspect discharged a firearm at the victim. The victim was removed from the vehicle and left in the area adjacent to the roadway in the 2100 block of Fuller Lane.”

Advertisement

Specialist Shelby Tyler Jones - Jones, 20, was fatally shot on March 1 near Fort Hood Street in south Killeen, according to the base. Killeen police said shortly after the slaying that Jones had been shot at a nightclub and asked anyone who had been at the establishment on the night in question to contact authorities.

Private Mejhor Morta - Authorities confirmed last month that the body of Morta, 26, had been found in waters at the base of Stillhouse Hollow Lake Dam near Fort Hood. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said at the time that the cause of death was consistent with a drowning, though a full autopsy report had been ordered.

Specialist Christopher Wayne Sawyer - Sawyer, 29, was found unresponsive March 5 in his residence on the base, according to Fort Hood.

The base said in a statement soon after Sawyer’s death that officials “do not suspect foul play at this time, but have not completely ruled it out while they continue a very thorough death investigation.”

Specialist Cole Jakob Aton - Aton, 22, died Aug. 12 from injuries suffered while providing assistance at an accident scene at US Highway 190/Interstate 14 in Killeen, Fort Hood said in a statement.

Specialist Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas - Hernandezvargas, 24, died in a boating incident Aug. 2 on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, according to Fort Hood. Base officials said he went underwater while being pulled on an inner tube behind a motorboat on the lake.

Advertisement

Major Nidal Hasan - Hasan was sentenced to death in 2013 for a shooting rampage four years earlier on Fort Hood that killed 13 people and wounded more than 30 others. He told jurors at trial that evidence would show he was the shooter, and he described himself as a soldier who had ‘‘switched sides.‘'

He had previously said that he acted to protect Islamic insurgents abroad from American aggression.

Tonya Alanez of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from the Associated Press was also used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.