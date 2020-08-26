Framingham announces new library director

Framingham recently chose a familiar face to serve as the city’s next library director. Acting on the recommendation of the Board of Library Trustees, Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer appointed Lena Kilburn to the post. Kilburn has worked for the city’s Public Library Division since 2013, the last five years as assistant director. She begins her new post on Aug. 31, succeeding Mark Contois, who is retiring. “There were some excellent candidates who were vying for this position, and Lena was just the best fit,” Spicer said in a statement. ”Based on the leadership and skills that Lena already demonstrates, I am confident she is the right person to grow Mark’s legacy and make her own indelible mark on the city.” Prior to becoming assistant director, Kilburn served as assistant supervisor of branch services and assistant supervisor of children’s services. Before that, she served as the instructional services and evening supervisor at Boston University Libraries.

