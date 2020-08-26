Greenbelt honors late conservationist Ted Tarr

An Essex County conservation group recently honored the late Frederick H. “Ted” Tarr of Rockport for his contributions to the local environment. Essex County Greenbelt donated $50,000 to Cape Ann Trail Stewards in Tarr’s memory. Tarr, who served on the Board of Selectmen and other town boards, was actively involved in local conservation, including as a member of Cape Ann Trail Stewards, a nonprofit that works to maintain trails and promote safe use of Cape Ann’s trail network and recreational areas. “We’re delighted to be able to make this grant to CATS in Ted Tarr’s memory,’' Greenbelt President Kate Bowditch said in a statement. “It feels like a great way to honor his legacy in this region and to help ensure the ongoing care and stewardship of Cape Ann’s trails and open space network.” The donation was drawn from a bequest Greenbelt received from Tarr’s estate at the time of his death in 2018.

