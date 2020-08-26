Ipswich police arrest man found asleep at wheel on drug, gun charges

A man found asleep behind the wheel of a car parked on the side of Route 133 in Ipswich Wednesday morning was arrested and charged with illegal gun and drug possession, according to police.
Richard Allen McMullen Jr., 25, of Salem, was charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition without licenses, and illegal possession with intent to distribute drugs, including methamphetamine, xanax and fentanyl, Ipswich police said in a press release.
McMullen was arraigned in Ipswich District Court in Newburyport and ordered held on $50,000, the release said.
McMullen was found around 6 a.m. by Officer Mark Cecilio who was on patrol. Cecilio stopped to check to see if the driver needed assistance, Police Chief Paul A. Nikas said in the release.
A search of the vehicle turned up an illegal firearm, ammunition, a large amount of drugs and $383 in cash, the release said.