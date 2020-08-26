Ipswich police arrest man found asleep at wheel on drug, gun charges

Ipswich Police located and seized an illegally possessed firearm, a large quantity of drugs, a scale and $383 cash. Ipswich Police Department

A man found asleep behind the wheel of a car parked on the side of Route 133 in Ipswich Wednesday morning was arrested and charged with illegal gun and drug possession, according to police.

Richard Allen McMullen Jr., 25, of Salem, was charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition without licenses, and illegal possession with intent to distribute drugs, including methamphetamine, xanax and fentanyl, Ipswich police said in a press release.