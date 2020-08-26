Merrimac police move into new station on Jana Way

The Merrimac Police Department is beginning full operations at its new station. The department’s dispatch and 911 equipment was set to be relocated on Aug. 25 from the old police station on East Main Street to the new one at 2 Jana Way. Construction of the $6.5 million station began in May 2019 and is now substantially complete. Finishing work, including tile installation in the lobby, is set to be done in the coming weeks. Town Meeting in 2018 authorized the project funding, and residents at a subsequent election approved a debt exclusion, or tax increase for the length of time needed to repay the debt. “I am extraordinarily proud of our new station,’' Chief Eric Shears said in a statement, “and I am grateful to our residents for their support as the Merrimac Police Department aims to deliver the best and most modern and professional public safety services possible.” Officials reminded residents who visit the station to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

