N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu to greet Trump before Friday rally

Trump will speak at the PeriCohas Hangar near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport at 6 p.m. Friday, his campaign team said in a statement.

The New Hampshire Union Leader on Tuesday quoted Sununu as saying that as governor, “I will always be there to greet the president. I don’t have plans to be at the rally. When I can, I try to avoid large crowd events.”

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu plans to greet President Trump when he arrives in Manchester, N.H., on Friday night for a rally, but the Republican governor will likely skip the event itself, according to published reports.

“In accordance with State of New Hampshire Emergency Order 63, masks are required and will be provided to all attendees,” the statement said.

WBZ-TV quoted Sununu as saying the emergency order was “made clear” to the Trump campaign, which “completely understood it.”

“I think they’ve been very good about trying to promote that message, making sure people are safe where they can socially distance, how they can socially distance, and to make sure they understand that more than 100 people, everyone has to follow the rules,” Sununu said, according to WBZ-TV.

Sununu’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Trump was initially scheduled to hold a rally in Portsmouth, N.H., on July 11. His campaign abruptly postponed the event the day before, citing concerns over Tropical Storm Fay as it passed through New England. The rally would have been his second pandemic-era event since his June rally in Tulsa, Okla.

Friday’s rally will be held one day after the formal conclusion of the Republican National Convention.

