‘Only a few hours remain to protect life and property’: Five key things to know about Hurricane Laura

2) The surge will be ‘unsurvivable’ in some spots: The advisory warned that an “[u]nsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes.”

1) It’s a strong storm: “Laura has become a very powerful hurricane this morning,” the National Hurricane Center said in an 11 a.m. advisory Wednesday. The advisory said Laura “is expected to be an extremely powerful category 4 hurricane when it reaches the northwestern Gulf coast. After landfall, rapid weakening will occur, but Laura will bring a swath of damaging winds well inland over western Louisiana and eastern Texas.”

Hurricane Laura is picking up steam down in the Gulf. Here are five things you need to know about the storm.

The surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline, according to the Hurricane Center.

“Only a few hours remain to protect life and property and all actions should be rushed to completion,” the advisory said.

The center said hurricane-force winds and widespread damaging wind gusts will “spread well inland across portions of eastern Texas and western Louisiana early Thursday.”

3) Expect flash flooding in parts of the Gulf region and beyond: “Widespread flash flooding along small streams, urban areas, and roadways is expected to begin this afternoon into Thursday from far eastern Texas, across Louisiana and Arkansas,” the advisory said. “This will also lead to minor to isolated moderate freshwater river flooding.”

The Hurricane Center added that the threat of heavy rain and localized flash and urban flooding potential will spread northeastward into the mid-Mississippi, lower Ohio and Tennessee valleys Friday night and Saturday.

4) Winds well in excess of 100 mph: On Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reported, Laura had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. It was about 225 miles out from Lake Charles, Louisiana, moving northwest at 16 mph, and those winds are expected to increase to 145 mph before landfall, pushing water onto more than 450 miles of coast from Texas to Mississippi, the AP reported.

The wire service quoted Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards telling the Weather Channel, “This is shaping up to be just a tremendous storm.”

5) Widespread evacuation: The AP also reported that more than half a million people were ordered Tuesday to flee from their homes near the Texas-Louisiana state line, including the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and the Calcasieu and Cameron parishes in southwestern Louisiana, where forecasters said whole communities could become submerged.

