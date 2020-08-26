Supreme Judicial Court leaves primary calendar unchanged; mail-in ballot must have Sept. 1 postmark

The state’s high court Wednesday said it will not alter the current primary election calendar, rejecting concerns that mail-in ballots will not be properly tallied due to postal snafus and a Sept. 1 deadline required by state law.

The Supreme Judicial Court issued its decision saying the emergency request made by three voters and Rebecca Grossman, a Newton Democrat and one of eight 4th Congressional District primary candidates, was denied.

“In sum, the new law enhances and does not diminish the means of voting in the primary election,” the court said. “We conclude that the September 1 deadline for receipt of mail-in primary election ballots is not unconstitutional.”