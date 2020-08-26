Three suspects arrested after man stabs 16-year-old in self defense during break-in at Stoughton home, police say

Police found a “lengthy” trail of blood after multiple witnesses told them that several people had broken into the home and attacked them, officials said.

At 10:15 p.m., officers were called to a breaking and entering at a home on Canton Street, Stoughton Police said in a statement. While en route to the scene, police received information over their radio that a person had been stabbed at the residence.

An 18-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old in self defense as multiple intruders broke into a home in Stoughton and assaulted him Tuesday night, leading to three arrests, police said.

Witnesses told police that an 18-year-old man had been stomped on several times by a 16-year-old boy during the attack, authorities said.

“The victim was stomped on so hard that shoe marks were left on his chest,” police said in the statement. “Fearing for his life the victim grabbed a knife that was nearby and stabbed the 16-year-old attacker in the leg.”

A State Police trooper heard about the stabbing over his radio and went to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton to see if anyone there was being treated for a stab wound, authorities said.

The trooper found the 16-year-old, whose identity has not been released, at the hospital, police said. He sustained a significant injury and had to undergo surgery, but he is expected to survive.

Stoughton officers arrested three suspects at Good Samaritan Hospital, police said.

Cameron McGarry, 20, of Stoughton, and Jacob Oknin, 18, of Sharon, were both charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. Anthony Myers, 23, of Holbrook, was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony, assault and battery, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The three suspects were arraigned in Stoughton Municipal Court Wednesday.

Officers expect to file additional charges at a later date, authorities said. Police said at this time, “there are no plans” to charge the 18-year-old man who allegedly stabbed the 16-year-old.

The incident remains under investigation.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.