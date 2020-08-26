Through grief, family of Brockton soldier seeks answers

Fernandes had been missing for more than a week. Police said his death did not appear to involve foul play. But Fernandes’s death is the latest in a string of missing persons cases and deaths to emerge from Fort Hood. The Brockton soldier’s disappearance followed allegations that he had been sexually assaulted by a superior.

Sergeant Elder Fernandes’s family was overcome by grief when police in Temple, Texas, told them that the body of their beloved young soldier from Brockton had been found, the family’s lawyer Natalie Khawam said late Tuesday night.

Fernandes’s mother and aunt, who had traveled to Texas to search for Fernandes, met word of his death with haunting and heart-wrenching screams, Khawam said. Both relatives remain in Killeen, Texas, the city that neighbors Fort Hood, where Fernandes, 23, had been stationed since earlier this year.

“We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times,” Khawam said. “We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes’s family.”

By Wednesday morning, the family that had been seeking their son was now seeking answers. His aunt, Isabel Fernandes, made and took calls from Massachusetts elected officials. By mid-day Wednesday, Fort Hood officials had not issued a public statement about the discovery of what is presumed to be Fernandes’s body.

Condolences streamed in from local lawmakers who reacted with equal parts sorrow and resolve.

“Elder Fernandes was a patriot who chose to serve his country, but when he needed support, his country failed him,” Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat, said in a statement. “No parent or family should lose a son in this way. The Army did not uphold its obligation to keep Sergeant Fernandes safe.”

Markey called for an independent death investigation to get “a full accounting of what went so terribly wrong and hold accountable those who failed him.”

The family was called to the Temple Police Department late Tuesday night where they were told somebody found a body hanging from a tree — nearby they discovered a backpack containing Fernandes’s military identification and driver license, Khawam said.

In a statement, Temple police offered few additional details about the investigation.

“At this initial stage of the investigation, there is no indication of foul play. The investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.

The body was near railroad tracks. It had been there for “for some period of time,” police said.

Investigators were not definitive in their finding.

“The victim may be missing Fort Hood Soldier 23-year-old Elder Fernandes,” the police statement said. “However, no forensic confirmation has been made at this time.” An autopsy will be performed.

Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds offered condolences: ”Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fernandes family during this challenging time.”

Originally from Brockton, Fernandes a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist, enlisted in the Army in 2016, with an aim to follow in his father’s footsteps as a law enforcement officer. His father is a police officer who lives in Cape Verde, where his son was born.

