Wellesley asks residents to voluntarily reduce outside water use

The town of Wellesley is asking residents to voluntarily reduce lawn irrigation and other outside water use, the town said in a statement.
Officials hope to avoid the need for a mandatory water ban, according to the statement, which was posted on the town website.
"Limiting nonessential outdoor watering is one of the most effective ways to minimize the impacts of drought on water supply and the environment, and ensure there is enough water for drinking and for fire protection," the statement said.
The town asked residents to cut back lawn irrigation by 20 percent; and for a typical lawn, water no more than 2 1/2 hours per week, according to the statement.
Advertisement
The statement also called for irrigating once a week to encourage deep rooting of grasses, and to water lawns between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.
Officials asked residents to be mindful of the amount of water used, be proactive in reducing or eliminating outdoor water use, cut back on indoor water use, and have plumbing leaks fixed as quickly as possible, the statement said.
For additional information, residents can contact the town’s Water & Sewer Division at dpw@wellesleyma.gov or call 781-235-7600, ext. 3355, weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.