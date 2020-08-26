Wellesley asks residents to voluntarily reduce outside water use

The town of Wellesley is asking residents to voluntarily reduce lawn irrigation and other outside water use, the town said in a statement.

Officials hope to avoid the need for a mandatory water ban, according to the statement, which was posted on the town website.

"Limiting nonessential outdoor watering is one of the most effective ways to minimize the impacts of drought on water supply and the environment, and ensure there is enough water for drinking and for fire protection," the statement said.